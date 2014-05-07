Marshall DSL40C Guitar Amp —Demo Video

Guitar Center recently started creating "product spotlight" demo videos for gear that happens to be available at their many stores. The week's demo video showcases the 40-watt, all-tube Marshall DSL40C guitar amp, a versatile combo that's great for gigging.

The video provides a wealth of information about the new model, which boasts a 12-inch Celestion speaker and the same front- and rear-panel features as the DSL100H.

Note that the Triode (half-power) option drops the DSL40C’s output to 20 watts.

For more information on the amp, check out the video below and visit this model's page at marshallamps.com