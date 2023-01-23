Marshall celebrates a prominent era in rock ‘n’ roll history with limited-edition “Target 62” SV20C combos

Marshall has given its popular SV20C combo amp a fresh lick of paint via its own Design Store, resulting in two limited-edition Plexi-inspired “Target 62” guitar amps.

The Studio Vintage SV20C – one of our favorite Marshall amps currently on the market – is a 20W iteration of the British brand’s famed 1959 Super Lead, designed with the purpose of delivering the authentic tones that helped shape rock ‘n’ roll in a smaller, more volume-friendly package.

As such, the SV20Cs – which can be switched to 5W output if needed – require less drive to push the various tubes and 10” Celestion VT-Junior speaker into reaching the Plexi promise land and delivering the tones championed by Jimi Hendrix, John Frusciante, Jimmy Page and many other electric guitar heroes.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marshall) (Image credit: Marshall)

The latest new-look combos from Marshall’s Design Store don’t alter this sonic DNA, but they do bring to the table perhaps the nicest-looking SV20C livery to date.

Dubbed “Target 62”, the amps are quite clearly inspired by the ‘60s – a decade in which rock ‘n’ roll and Plexi tones were all the rave – and feature subtle The Who-esque aesthetics via bullseye and arrow motifs.

Available in Blue Levant and White Levant options, the Target 62 amps line up alongside the standard Black Levant version, though come fitted with all the tone-tweaking capabilities as found on its predecessor.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marshall) (Image credit: Marshall)

That means a three-band EQ features alongside a Presence control and two Loudness parameters: one for Normal and another for High Treble. A Low/High toggle switch, On/Off switch and four inputs – two each for Lead and Bass – complete the spec sheet.

Under the hood, three ECC83 preamp tubes and a pair of EL34 power amp tubes can be found, with the amp also offering an effects loop for flexible pedalboard integration.

The Target 62 SV20C amps can currently be found on retailers such as Andertons (opens in new tab) for £899 – approximately $1,115.

Head over to Marshall (opens in new tab) to explore its Design Store options.