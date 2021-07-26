Dave Mustaine confirms new Megadeth album will be called The Sick, the Dying and the Dead as he shares snippet of title track

Dave Mustaine has revealed the title of Megadeth's 16th studio album to be The Sick, The Dying And The Dead, offering a snippet of its title track.

In a new video message on Cameo – a platform that allows fans to pay for personalized videos from celebrities – the frontman films himself in front of a computer running Pro Tools, which is playing back a rough mix of the song.

“If you listen real closely,” he says, “you can hear in the background – look over my shoulder – there's the Pro Tools rig with the new album, doing a rough mix, and you're getting to hear a little bit of it in the background for your birthday.

“This is the beginning of the song The Sick, The Dying And The Dead, which is our title track.”

The snippet appears to be pretty melodic in nature, however given Megadeth's track record for thrash, we'd wager it's merely a precursor to something far heavier.

Mustaine previously revealed The Sick, The Dying And The Dead as the working title for the new album in a live Q&A with fans back in January.

“The tentative album title we have right now is called The Sick, The Dying And The Dead,” he explained. “We may change that, because there's some other titles, and I usually change the titles four or five times before I settle on anything.”

Back in June, Mustaine confirmed that the new album will not feature longtime bassist David Ellefson's recordings. Megadeth parted ways with Ellefson back in May following allegations of online grooming.

“With an already strained relationship, what has already been revealed now is enough to make working together impossible moving forward,” a statement read at the time.

While we still have no word on who has provided the replacement bass recordings, Mustaine promises that the individual is a “stellar bass player”.