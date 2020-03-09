Megadeth's Kiko Loureiro is selling a mountain of guitar gear - including a "Grammy-winning guitar"

Megadeth electric guitar player Kiko Loureiro is the latest artist – alongside Green Day, Avenged Sevenfold, and Louireiro’s Megadeth partner Dave Mustaine – to team with Reverb for an online guitar shop.

The Official Kiko Loureiro of Megadeth Reverb Shop will feature more than 80 pieces of gear, including guitars, amps and pedals, used on albums and tours throughout his career.

Some of the items available, with descriptions from Reverb and Loureiro, include:

Image 1 of 3 Tagima K-1 (Image credit: Reverb) Image 2 of 3 Ibanez Prestige RG752WMFX (Image credit: Reverb) Image 3 of 3 Ibanez 100-TRR Kiko signature (Image credit: Reverb)

A Tagima K-1 electric guitar made by master luthier Márcio Zaganin. Its fretboard is made of wood from the jacarandá-da-baía (Brazilian rosewood) that previously made up the floors of City Hall in São Paulo, Brazil. "I want to know who is going to buy this guitar. I want to be friends with this person," said Loureiro.

An Ibanez Prestige RG752WMFX fixed-bridge electric guitar that was used extensively on Megadeth’s 2016 album Dystopia. “This guitar is very special to me,” said Loureiro. “It was used to record 90 percent of the riffs on Dystopia. So if you buy this guitar, you can have a Grammy-winning guitar.”

Three Ibanez 100-TRR Kiko signature model guitars with now-discontinued red finishes that Loureiro used on Megadeth’s Dystopia tour from 2015 to 2018.

Image 1 of 3 Ibanez Kiko 200 (Image credit: Reverb) Image 2 of 3 Achim acoustic (Image credit: Reverb) Image 3 of 3 Laney LionHeart head and 4x12 cabinet (Image credit: Reverb)

Two Ibanez Kiko 200 electric guitars with fast necks, scalloped frets and bright green burst finishes that Loureiro used to compose a new album for Megadeth, as well as for solo concerts, clinics, and YouTube videos.

An Achim acoustic guitar that Loureiro had handmade in Germany after he sold multiple other nylon classical guitars to purchase it. “The bass that comes from this instrument is something that I never heard in my life. It’s something really special,” said Loureiro. “You can hear this acoustic guitar on the song Awakening Prelude, the first track of my solo album, Sounds of Innocence.”

A Laney Lionheart amp head and 4x12 cabinet that Loureiro used when he first moved to LA. “I used this specific amp for all the small gigs and videos that I did in LA at that time,” said Loureiro. “It’s got a beautiful, classic British tone.”

“I’m a gear fanatic and have been collecting guitars, pedals, and amplifiers throughout my life and world travels," Loureiro said. "I’ve got gear from my homes in Brazil and LA, from the Megadeth camp in Nashville, and from Finland, where my wife is from.

“As tough as it is to part with these pieces, I believe that instead of letting them sit in storage, I want people to play them and use them to make new music and memories.”

The Official Kiko Loureiro of Megadeth Reverb Shop launches March 10. For more information, head to Reverb.