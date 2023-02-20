Melbourne Guitar Show returns in 2023 with Northlane’s Josh Smith, Hussy Hicks, a tribute to Yngwie Malmsteen and more



After three years on the bleachers, the annual Melbourne Guitar Show will finally return next month.

This year’s edition – the first to be held in person since 2019 – will go down at the Caulfield Racecourse over the weekend of Saturday March 4th and Sunday 5th. Returning will be Australia’s largest pop-up guitar shop, an exhibit of 60 gear companies and luthiers from all around the world, and a packed slate of appearances from some of the most revered guitarists of our generation.

This year, the bill includes the likes of international heavyweights like Eric Bibb (who’s set to host a Q&A session) and Nick Johnston, plus a suite of local favourites including Hussy Hicks, Simon Hosford (performing Yngwie Malmsteen’s Trilogy), Lloyd Spiegel, the acclaimed duo of Phil Manning and Nick Charles, Josh Smith (of Northlane fame), King Canyon and Charlie Bedford.

Tickets for this year’s Melbourne Guitar Show can be found here.

Have a look at the highlight reel from 2019’s event: