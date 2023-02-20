Melbourne Guitar Show returns in 2023 with Northlane’s Josh Smith, Hussy Hicks, a tribute to Yngwie Malmsteen and more

By Ellie Robinson
( Australian Guitar )
published

Returning will be Australia’s largest pop-up guitar shop and a packed slate of appearances from some of the most revered guitarists of our generation

Melbourne Guitar Show
(Image credit: Melbourne Guitar Show)


After three years on the bleachers, the annual Melbourne Guitar Show will finally return next month.

This year’s edition – the first to be held in person since 2019 – will go down at the Caulfield Racecourse over the weekend of Saturday March 4th and Sunday 5th. Returning will be Australia’s largest pop-up guitar shop, an exhibit of 60 gear companies and luthiers from all around the world, and a packed slate of appearances from some of the most revered guitarists of our generation.

This year, the bill includes the likes of international heavyweights like Eric Bibb (who’s set to host a Q&A session) and Nick Johnston, plus a suite of local favourites including Hussy Hicks, Simon Hosford (performing Yngwie Malmsteen’s Trilogy), Lloyd Spiegel, the acclaimed duo of Phil Manning and Nick Charles, Josh Smith (of Northlane fame), King Canyon and Charlie Bedford.

Tickets for this year’s Melbourne Guitar Show can be found here.

Have a look at the highlight reel from 2019’s event:

Ellie Robinson
Ellie Robinson

Ellie Robinson is an Australian writer, editor and dog enthusiast with a keen ear for pop-rock and a keen tongue for actual Pop Rocks. Their bylines include music rag staples like NME, BLUNT, Mixdown and, of course, Australian Guitar (on which they also serve as Editor-at-Large), but also less expected fare like TV Soap and Snowboarding Australia. Their go-to guitar is a Fender Player Tele, which, controversially, they only picked up after they’d joined the team at Australian Guitar. Before then, Ellie was a keyboardist – thankfully, the AG crew helped them see the light…