Metal Mike Brings the Heat with First-Ever Metal Heroes Summer Camp

In association with Music Masters Camps, shredder — and Guitar World columnist — “Metal” Mike Chlasciak will host his “Metal Heroes Summer Camp” August 25 to 29 at the Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, New York.

Developed for metal-heads ages 12 to 18, Metal Heroes Summer Camp is designed to teach, motivate and inspire through intense but fun instruction in heavy metal.

The highlight of this vacation experience will take place on the last day, when the students will have a chance to perform with Mike in front of their family and friends during a live concert staged at the camp’s playground.

“I am beyond excited to kick off and welcome you to the Metal Heroes Summer Camp," Metal Mike says. "Doing an event like this is something that has been on my mind for a very, very long time. I’m psyched. All rock band instruments are welcome focusing on guitar, bass, drums and vocals. I hope you will join me on this 100 percent full-on metal journey.

“I've always wanted to share my tour and music experiences with younger metal-heads and I’m really looking forward to open up the metal vault with you on so many levels in order to help you sharpen your skills to metal ninja perfection.

"While helping you with individual tasks, we’ll also learn to make amazing progress when rehearsing with a band to talking about any musical challenges that you might face. I can guarantee this will be incredibly fun and you will learn a lot, too.

“You also will get some great inside tips on how the music business works, how to work well with others, all the while you fully immerse yourself in the music of the metal gods. We’ll be jamming together, hanging out together, studying what makes a song or a performance great - while everyone will get a chance to ask their questions and get plenty of one-on-one playing tips."

Tickets for Metal Heroes Summer Camp are on sale now at musicmasterscamps.com.

All camp packages are $1,299 and and include lodging, gourmet meals, housekeeping and access to all workshops, seminars, performances and camp activities. Full Moon Resort features an eclectic array of comfortable country-inn accommodations. There is a $595 non-participant option where you can watch your child’s progress at Metal Heroes Summer Camp while you absorb the beauty of the Catskill Mountains.

All accommodations are just steps away from daily camp activities. Guests can enjoy the spring-fed swimming pool and explore the splendors of the Catskills. Dedicated to the celebration of nature, music and the arts, this one hundred-acre wonderland of mountains, fields and streams is a world of its own.

For more information, visit musicmasterscamps.com, metalmike.net and facebook.com/metalheroessummercamp.