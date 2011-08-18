Metallica and Lou Reed Launch Website

The upcoming recording project featuring Lou Reed and Metallica now has an official website -- or at least a landing page. You can check out the site at loureedmetallica.com.

On the site, you'll find only a promotional picture of the musicians with the phrase "Coming Soon."

News of a secret collaboration between Lou Reed and Metallica first came to light back in June, when Metallica made the announcement on their official website after Reed was sighted leaving the band's rehearsal space.

There are no further details on the album as of this time, and neither Reed nor Metallica are currently under contract with a record label. After releasing Death Magnetic, their last record under their contract with Warner Brothers, the band had hinted at seeking new methods for distributing their music.