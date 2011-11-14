Metallica and Lou Reed Perform on Italian Television

Continuing their rounds on the European TV circuit, Metallica and Lou Reed recently made a stop on Italian television show Che Tempo Che Fa. Much like their performance on Later... With Jools Holland, the group performed two tracks: "Iced Honey" and a cover of the Velvet Underground classic "White Light/White Heat." You can check out footage of the performance below.

Metallica and Lou Reed released their collaborative album, Lulu, on November 1. The album sold more than 13,000 copies in its first week on sale to land at No. 36 on the Billboard charts.