Metallica Announce Track Listing for Upcoming Live DVD, 'Quebec Magnetic'

Metallica have announced some tentative details for their upcoming live DVD, Quebec Magnetic, which was filmed in 2009 by Wayne Isham at the band's two World Magnetic shows in Quebec City.
You may remember that fans were asked to choose the set that would appear on the main DVD, with bonus tracks set to appear on the second disc including "All Nightmare Long," "Phantom Lord" and a rare live performance of "Turn the Page." The band have now posted the winning track listing, which can be seen below.
With Metallica being free agents, the new DVD will be the first project the band release on their own newly formed label. "We're pretty excited that for the first time we get to hold all the reins on a release from start to finish," said the band on their official website. "Since we now get to call all the shots, the double DVD and single disc Blu-ray will be available for a price we thought was very Metallica fan friendly — suggested retail will be $15.98 for either format."
Quebec Magnetic is out December 10.
Track listing:
- That Was Just Your Life
- The End Of The Line
- The Four Horsemen
- The Shortest Straw
- One
- Broken, Beat & Scarred
- My Apocalypse
- Sad But True
- Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
- The Judas Kiss
- The Day That Never Comes
- Master of Puppets
- Battery
- Nothing Else Matters
- Enter Sandman
- Killing Time
- Whiplash
- Seek & Destroy
Bonus Songs:
For Whom the Bell Tolls
Holier Than Thou
Cyanide
Turn the Page
All Nightmare Long
Damage, Inc.
Breadfan
Phantom Lord