Metallica Announce Track Listing for Upcoming Live DVD, 'Quebec Magnetic'

Metallica have announced some tentative details for their upcoming live DVD, Quebec Magnetic, which was filmed in 2009 by Wayne Isham at the band's two World Magnetic shows in Quebec City.

You may remember that fans were asked to choose the set that would appear on the main DVD, with bonus tracks set to appear on the second disc including "All Nightmare Long," "Phantom Lord" and a rare live performance of "Turn the Page." The band have now posted the winning track listing, which can be seen below.

With Metallica being free agents, the new DVD will be the first project the band release on their own newly formed label. "We're pretty excited that for the first time we get to hold all the reins on a release from start to finish," said the band on their official website. "Since we now get to call all the shots, the double DVD and single disc Blu-ray will be available for a price we thought was very Metallica fan friendly — suggested retail will be $15.98 for either format."

Quebec Magnetic is out December 10.

Track listing:

That Was Just Your Life

The End Of The Line

The Four Horsemen

The Shortest Straw

One

Broken, Beat & Scarred

My Apocalypse

Sad But True

Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

The Judas Kiss

The Day That Never Comes

Master of Puppets

Battery

Nothing Else Matters

Enter Sandman

Killing Time

Whiplash

Seek & Destroy

Bonus Songs:

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Holier Than Thou

Cyanide

Turn the Page

All Nightmare Long

Damage, Inc.

Breadfan

Phantom Lord