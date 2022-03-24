Metallica will bring 7 historic live albums and documentaries to the Coda Collection this spring

After livestreaming two 40th anniversary concerts in December last year with digital video provider the Coda Collection, Metallica has again partnered with the channel to bring a series of live performances and documentary films in spring 2022.

The partnership will bring seven titles to the platform for the first time, offering a look into Metallica's decades-spanning career, and giving fans the chance to relive some of their most iconic performances to date.

It kicks off today (March 24) with the arrival of Metallica's 1998 live album, Cunning Stunts and Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de México, a live album recorded in Mexico City in 2009 during the band's World Magnetic tour.

These live albums will be followed on March 31 and April 7 by Metallica's two 40th anniversary concerts, which were livestreamed from San Francisco's Chase Center in December.

Both feature vastly different setlists, packed with classics including Master of Puppets, Nothing Else Matters, Harvester of Sorrow and Seek and Destroy, as well as deeper cuts like Dirty Window, Bleeding Me, Am I Evil? and the first ever performance of Fixxxer.

The release schedule will be completed by A Year and a Half in the Life of Metallica, the 1992 documentary that chronicles the creation of the band's seminal self-titled fifth album, Quebec Magnetic, a 2009 concert film showing back-to-back shows at Colisée Pepsi in Quebec City on the band's World Magnetic tour, and Français Pour Une Nuit, featuring the band's historic set in Nîmes, France in 2009.

These three titles will premiere on the Coda Collection on April 21, May 19 and June 9, respectively.

Cunning Stunts and Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de México are available to stream now via the Coda Collection.