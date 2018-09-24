Metallica Share Live 1992 Stadium Performance of "The Shortest Straw"

Metallica have shared a clip of the …And Justice for All track, “The Shortest Straw,” live at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. on July 17, 1992—the first date of their co-headlining tour that summer with Guns N' Roses. You can check out the performance above.

The video is the latest in a series of offerings from the band in the run-up to the 30th anniversary deluxe release of...And Justice for All, will be issued on November 2 on the band's own Blackened Recordings.

As previously reported, the expanded and deluxe editions of …And Justice for All will feature previously unreleased material, including demos, rough mixes, video, live albums, interviews, never before seen photos and more.

The album has been remastered for the most advanced sound quality, as overseen by Greg Fidelman, and will be available in multiple digital and physical configurations. Pre-orders of all configurations will receive an instant download of “Dyers Eve (Remastered),” while pre-orders of the expanded and deluxe editions will receive an additional instant download of “Eye of the Beholder (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, England - October 10th, 1988).”

The …And Justice for All reissue will be available physically as a Standard Double 180 gram LP, Standard CD, 3 CD Expanded Edition, Cassette, Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set and digitally as a Standard album (available to stream and download), an Expanded Edition (available for download only), and a Digital Deluxe Box Set (available for streaming and download).

The Expanded Edition will include previously unreleased demos, rough mixes, previously unreleased live tracks, and an expanded booklet of never-before-seen Ross Halfin photos.

The one-pressing-only Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set will include the remastered double 180g LP, a “One” picture disc, 3 LPs featuring their iconic performance from Seattle in 1989 remixed by Greg Fidelman, 11 CDs, 4 DVDs, a set of four patches, a Pushead print, a tour laminate, lyric sheets, a download card for all material in the set, and a deluxe 120-page book with never-before-seen photos and never-before told stories from the people who were there.

Pre-order the new …And Justice for All, in all its configurations, here.

Metallica also announced today a new European stadium leg of their WorldWired tour, beginning May 1, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal and wrapping August 25 in Mannheim, Germany. Support on all dates will come from Ghost and Norwegian band Bokassa. Check out the full itinerary below:

May 01 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estádio do Restelo

May 03 - Madrid, Spain - Valdebebas

May 05 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

May 08 - Milan, Italy - SNAI San Siro Hippodrome

May 10 - Zürich, Switzerland - Letzigrund

May 12 - Paris, France - Stade de France

Jun. 08 - Dublin, Ireland - Slane Castle

Jun. 11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena

Jun. 13 - Köln, Germany - RheinEnergieStadion

Jun. 16 - Brussels, Belgium - Koning Boudewijnstadion

Jun. 18 - Manchester, England - Etihad Stadium

Jun. 20 - London, England - Twickenham Stadium

Jul. 06 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

Jul. 09 - Göteborg, Sweden - Ullevi

Jul. 11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Telia Parken

Jul. 13 - Trondheim, Norway - Granåsen

Jul. 16 - Hämeenlinna, Finland - Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto

Jul. 18 - Tartu, Estonia - Raadi Airfield

Jul. 21 - Moscow, Russia - Luzhniki Stadium

Aug. 14 - Bucharest, Romania - Arena Națională

Aug. 16 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Aug. 18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany

Aug. 21 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

Aug. 23 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

Aug. 25 - Mannheim, Germany - Palastzelt Maimarktgelände