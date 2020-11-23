Mithans Guitars unveils two T-style semi-hollows: the T'roots and T'leafes

Slovenia-based boutique builder Mithans Guitars has announced two new tree-themed semi-hollow electric guitars: the T'roots and T'leafes. Both models feature Tele-style body shapes, but with differing sets of specs.

Weighing in at only 6.23lbs, the T'roots boasts an all-American walnut construction, a carbon fiber-reinforced neck and a rather stunningly adorned 22-fret bocote fingerboard.

Electronics come by way of a pair of Bare Knuckle pickups, which can be controlled via singular volume and tone controls and a three-way selector switch.

Other features include an engraved scratchplate, a Gotoh bridge and Mithans TL101 locking tuners.

The T'leafes features a semi-hollow ash body with a roasted flamed maple neck and fingerboard, hand-wound Bare Knuckle pickups and a reverse headstock.

Other appointments include a Gotoh bridge, Schaller locking tuners and a permanently lubricated TUSQ XL nut.

The T'roots and T'leafes are available now for $2,682 and $2,560, respectively. For more information, head to Mithans Guitars.