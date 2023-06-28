Mojotone unveils the British Neo, a neodymium amp speaker that promises classic tone without the weight

By Michael Astley-Brown
published

The company’s first neodymium speaker is the result of years of research and development

Mojotone British Neo amp speaker
(Image credit: Mojotone)

Mojotone has launched the British Neo, a 60-watt neodymium guitar speaker that aims to deliver British-style tones in a lighter-weight package.

The North Carolina company is promising no compromises from the design, with the “warm body” and “distinctive growl” typically associated with ceramic magnet British-voiced speakers, minus the extra weight.

Available in 8- and 16-ohm configurations, the speakers are Mojotone’s first foray into neo designs after years of R&D, and weigh in at 4.9lbs.

Mojotone British Neo amp speaker

(Image credit: Mojotone)

It’s worth noting that Mojotone’s closest competitor, the Celestion Creamback, clocks in at 4.2lbs, but it’s still a heck of a lot lighter than the average ceramic weight of 8-12lbs.

Where Mojotone is hoping to have the edge is in the speaker’s tone, as demonstrated in its demo video for the design. The clip covers how the British Neo responds to both Strat – props for the reverse headstock – and Les Paul tones, and from what we can hear, there’s none of the brittle highs sometimes associated with neo designs.

The British Neo is available now from Mojotone for $179.

Last year, Mojotone partnered with Fender to produce fully licensed amp kits, while it launched the Hellbender signature pickups for Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher back in January.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism, and has spent the past decade writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as more than 20 years performing in bands of variable genre (and quality). In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.