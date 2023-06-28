Mojotone unveils the British Neo, a neodymium amp speaker that promises classic tone without the weight

Mojotone has launched the British Neo, a 60-watt neodymium guitar speaker that aims to deliver British-style tones in a lighter-weight package.

The North Carolina company is promising no compromises from the design, with the “warm body” and “distinctive growl” typically associated with ceramic magnet British-voiced speakers, minus the extra weight.

Available in 8- and 16-ohm configurations, the speakers are Mojotone’s first foray into neo designs after years of R&D, and weigh in at 4.9lbs.

(Image credit: Mojotone)

It’s worth noting that Mojotone’s closest competitor, the Celestion Creamback, clocks in at 4.2lbs, but it’s still a heck of a lot lighter than the average ceramic weight of 8-12lbs.

Where Mojotone is hoping to have the edge is in the speaker’s tone, as demonstrated in its demo video for the design. The clip covers how the British Neo responds to both Strat – props for the reverse headstock – and Les Paul tones, and from what we can hear, there’s none of the brittle highs sometimes associated with neo designs.

The British Neo is available now from Mojotone for $179.

Last year, Mojotone partnered with Fender to produce fully licensed amp kits, while it launched the Hellbender signature pickups for Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher back in January.