Mojotone's new partnership with Fender allows you to create your own Fender replica amp

By Jackson Maxwell
published

The company is now offering a number of "Licensed by Fender" amp kits, in addition to dozens of Fender-approved recreations of classic amps

Mojotone's new Licensed by Fender speaker cabinets
(Image credit: Mojotone)

Mojotone has announced a unique partnership with Fender that, in essence, allows guitarists to build their own replica Fender guitar amps.

Through the partnership, Mojotone is offering a number of Fender-licensed amp kits, in addition to dozens of Fender-endorsed recreations of '50s Tweed and '60s Blackface amplifiers.

It's an interesting concept that brings to mind Gibson's somewhat recent Authorized Partnership Program, which saw the guitar giant give an official green light to certain boutique guitar builders to build officially-licensed replicas of its most famous models, working with said companies throughout the process.

To that effect, Fender, Mojotone says in a press release, "carefully audited Mojotone’s amplifier kits, wiring diagrams, electronics, hardware, construction methods and more to ensure [Fender's] innovation carried on through the partnership."

Mojotone's Licensed by Fender builds include its replicas of a variety of the latter company's most iconic amp builds, such as the Bassman, Princeton, Blues Junior, Bandmaster, Twin Reverb, and more.

Every amp in the range's '50s line is fitted with a mustard-colored Tweed Olive Stripe cover, with the '60s amps housed in Black Tolex. The grilles are also authentic, with Baltic birch ply baffle boards and back panels also appearing on the spec sheet.

An emblem featuring Mojotone and Fender's logos

(Image credit: Mojotone)

The 60+ Mojotone "Licensed by Fender" speaker cabinets and amp kits range in price from $327 - $1,016, and are available for purchase now.

For more info on the Mojotone/Fender partnership, and all of the products related to it, visit Mojotone's website (opens in new tab).

