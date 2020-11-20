Monty's Guitars launches Montypresso, an all-natural wax that helps relic your guitar

London-based Monty's Guitars has built a reputation for making stellar hand-wired pickups, electronics, and even guitar wax.

Now, the company has doubled down on its wax offering, announcing Montypresso, an all-natural product that, when applied to open-grained wood, gives it a dark relic'd look. The wax can be applied to both fretboards and unfinished bodies.

On fretboards, the company says the wax not only gives the wood the appearance of a worn instrument, but the feel of one, too.

Guitarists should apply generous amounts of the wax over several coats to “allow the stain to soak deep into the wood and work its magic”.

It should be noted, though, that while the stain isn't aggressive, its effect is irreversible. As such, Monty's Guitars warns users to be absolutely sure before applying the wax to their guitar, and extra careful when handling it around clothing or furnishing.

Monty's Guitars has shot a short Instagram video explaining the product further. Check it out below.

In a recent interview with MusicRadar, founder Matt Gleeson revealed that the company is planning a series of video guides on relic'ing, so make sure you keep an eye on Monty's Guitars' Instagram page.

Montypresso is available either in a coffee cup (small) or a collectible mug (large). These are priced at £16 and £41, respectively, though Monty's is offering 20% off until the end of December 2020.

For more information, head to Monty's Guitars.