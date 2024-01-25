NAMM 2024: Mooer makes its latest play to disrupt the multi-FX market with the GE1000 Li – and it’s equipped with an AI-driven EQ section

NAMM 2024: Mooer has thrown its latest hat into the multi-effects pedal ring with the unveiling of the GE1000 Li – a none-more-modern offering that has been equipped with artificial intelligence.

It is but the latest example of gear manufacturers embracing the latest technological trends and innovations in their products. Just this week, for instance, we saw Positive Grid flirt with the idea for its Spark LIVE – a multi-channel amp that uses a computational audio chip to “dynamically adapt” depending on its placement and inputs.

Though that brand stopped short of flat-out calling its tech AI (favoring the term Sonic IQ), Mooer’s approach is less subtle, with the Chinese outfit fully leaning into its artificially intelligent capabilities.

(Image credit: Mooer)

Specifically for the GE1000 Li – which is also being released as a standard GE1000, but more on that later – Mooer has adopted an AI-driven EQ section, which operates exactly as you’d expect: it automatically adjusts a five-band EQ depending on a selected music style.

This makes the GE1000 Li platform the first Mooer release to wholly embrace AI for its sound-sculpting tools – a precedent that we only imagine will grow with future Mooer developments.

It’s been introduced as the AI EQ Master and, in a rather dystopian fashion, has been described as a “self-learning graphic equalizer”. In practice, the algorithm can automatically adjust the frequency response based on a selected sound type or style of music.

After selecting a ‘Type’ and a ‘Genre’ from the list – for example, Clean Rock – the “learning process” will begin, with the GE1000 Li working to analyze your playing to generate a frequency curve. Finer adjustments if necessary can be made.

(Image credit: Mooer)

It’s inevitable that artificial intelligence will have a more prominent role in guitar gear in the coming years, and Mooer (as well as Positive Grid) has seemingly established a norm for its practical uses. Don’t be surprised to see more self-EQing guitar rigs in the future.

Alongside the AI tech, the other big talking point is the inclusion of a five-inch touchscreen. In this gear climate, the convenience and usability of a pedal is one the most important factors players consider – in fact, the look and feel of a multi-effects could be the next battleground for competing products – and, while touchscreens can vary in quality, it looks like a savvy move from Mooer.

The touchscreen experience is augmented with an array of control knobs and parameters, with the topography totalling four switches, six rotatable dial controls and over 15 configurable buttons.

(Image credit: Mooer)

Aside from these two appointments, the GE1000 Li operates as you’d expect any multi-effects to operate. Here, there are 255 preset slots for effects and amp sims, which are augmented by MNRS GE Cloud support. Third party IRs can also be supported.

Other practical playing appointments include the on-board expression pedal, as well as a Groove Station mode that offers both a drum machine and looper – which can be synchronized – to play along with.

As for connectivity, the GE1000 offers MIDI I/Os, USB-C for audio interfacing and compatibility with the Mooer mobile app, as well Bluetooth audio functionality.

As alluded to above, two different versions of the GE1000 have been released – a standard version and the Li variant. For all intents and purposes, they are the same pedal, though the Li model has the added bonus of coming equipped with a rechargeable Lithium ion battery for when mains power isn't available.

The GE1000 platform is Mooer's latest piece of 'smart' guitar gear, following the release of its pocket-sized Prime P2 pedal and SD30i smart amp.

To find out more, head over to Mooer.

For all the latest news from the greatest gear show on Earth, check out our guide to the hottest NAMM 2024 news.