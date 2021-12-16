Mr. Black unveils new-and-improved 8-stage Mini Phaser

Over the past two years, Mr. Black has slowly but surely been assembling a pretty formidable lineup of mini pedalboard-friendly effects pedals, comprising the Mini Tremolo, Mini Vintage Chorus, Mini Reverb, Mini Flanger… you get the picture. There’s a lot of Mr. Black Minis about.

Well, the effects aficionado has now debuted the latest uber-compact unit to join its ever-expanding roster: the eight-stage Mini Phaser.

Despite boasting a design based on the company’s larger GilaMondo, the Mini Phaser is, as the name would suggest, frighteningly mini – it measures less than two inches wide and under four inches long – and comes with an equally real estate-minded control layout comprising just three control knobs and a true bypass footswitch.

According to the brand, “no punches were pulled with its design”, with that daring ethos materializing in the form of eight stages of phasing that, with the help of four additional one-way multi-network taps, aim to mimic the sound of 12 stages of phase-shifting.

Controls are straightforward: Width dictates the oscillator sweep range, Speed tweaks the oscillator speed and Enhance is described as an active recycle/boost parameter.

The Mini Phaser is currently the most expensive entry into the series, and will set you back $139.

To find out more, visit Mr. Black.

It’s the second effects pedal offering from Mr. Black this month, after in unveiled the ultra-versatile BBD modulation pedal, the Analog Chorus/Vibrato Deluxe.