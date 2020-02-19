Mr. Black crams old-school BBD-style tones into the $99 Mini Flanger

Not content with releasing a well-received overdrive, chorus, tremolo, octaves, reverb and delay, Mr. Black has furthered its quest for mini-pedal domination with the Mini Flanger.

Based on classic BBD flange sounds, the Mini Flanger offers three controls: width, recycle (regen) and rate.

According to Mr. Black, the tones “span dark-wave to post-rock with aqueous whale-calls”. Should be versatile, then.

Elsewhere, the pedal offers true bypass and 9V power-supply operation, so there should be no problems integrating it into your pedalboard.

The Mini Flanger is available now for $99 from Mr. Black.