Muse Announce 'Simulation Theory' World Tour Dates

Muse have announced a world tour in support of their upcoming eighth studio album, Simulation Theory, out November 9.

The band has revealed 36 shows across North America, Europe and the U.K.

Pre-ordering Simulation Theory via the band’s website by Friday, November 9 allows first access to tickets on Tuesday, November 13 at 10 am. local time.

General public tickets go on sale Friday, November 16 at 12:00 P.M. local time. Citi card members can access a pre-sale for U.S. tickets from November 13th at 10 p.m. local time through the 15th at 10 p.m. local time via the Citi Private Pass program.

You can check out all tour dates below.

Muse Simulation Theory 2019 tour dates:

Feb 22: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Feb 24: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Feb 26: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Feb 28: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Mar 02: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Events Center, NV

Mar 05: San Diego Valley View Casino Center, CA

Mar 07: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Mar 09: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Mar 24: Sunrise BB&T Center, FL

Mar 26: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Mar 28: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Mar 30: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Mar 31: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Apr 02: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Apr 04: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Apr 07: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Apr 10: Boston TD Garden, MA

May 26: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

May 28: Budapest Papp László Sports Arena, Hungary

May 29: Graz Stadthalle Graz, Austria

Jun 01: London Stadium, UK

Jun 08: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 12: Riga Arena, Latvia

Jun 15: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Jun 18: Helsinki Suvilahti Open Air, Finland

Jun 22: Krakow Tauron Arena Kraków, Poland

Jun 27: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Netherlands

Jun 29: Cologne Rhein Energie Stadion, Germany

Jul 03: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 06: Paris Stade de France, France

Jul 09: Marseille Stade Orange Vélodrome, France

Jul 12: Milan San Siro Stadium, Italy

Jul 16: Bordeaux Matmut Atlantique, France

Jul 20: Rome Stadio Olimpico, Italy

Jul 24: Lisobon Passeio Marítimo de Algés, Portugal

Jul 26: Madrid Wanda Metropolitano, Spain