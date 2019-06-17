Muse’s Matt Bellamy Hints at Lower-Cost Manson Guitar Works Models

Muse’s Matt Bellamy has shed some light on his hopes and plans for Manson Guitar Works for which he recently became a majority shareholder.

Speaking to Total Guitar magazine, Matt Bellamy - who has played Manson guitars throughout his career - outlined his vision to make more affordable production models of the iconic M-Series. As well as this, Matt detailed plans for expanding the brand into heavier areas with extended ranges while also continuing to push experimentation with incorporating electronics into the guitar.

"I’m very excited to be working with the team at Manson Guitar Works.” Matt told Total Guitar. “We have plans in the coming months and years to launch a lower cost M-series guitar based on some of my favourite instruments; investigate new product in the heavier music genre including 7-string versions."

"As we will shortly be celebrating my 20 year relationship with Mansons we are in discussions about some high end limited edition guitars that really accurately detail my stage instruments. The future? We’ll certainly be exploring enhanced electronic features to further evolve the guitar into the modern era."

Manson's M-Jet collaboration with Cort put its design into the more affordable end of the market

Total Guitar also spoke with Adrian Ashton, CEO of Manson Guitar Works to find out more information on what the future holds for the brand.

Considering Manson Guitar Works' history with Matt, does this move feel like quite a natural extension of your existing relationship in some ways?

Definitely. We’ve worked closely for 20 years with the design and manufacturing side, plus a lot of people forget Manson’s Guitar Shop was looking after Matt and Chris and their gear when they were an upcoming band playing to 60 people back in the nineties! So the history goes back a long way and it feels like a very natural extension. The new set-up will allow us to develop that relationship even further.

What effect do you think it will have - are there plans afoot for growth? Is Matt coming in with ideas outside of his signature line?

I know from the reaction in just one week that we are going to get rather busy! And we weren’t exactly quiet before, with wait times on all our lines to keep up with demand. Growth, I think, is inevitable and of course what an investor into a company would want to see. The trick is that such growth should be steady, sustainable and in line with our guitar ethos, especially in terms of quality and sound. But I have the team to do this, even if we have to expand both premises and staff. It’s a great challenge but if you add up the combined years of experience from the current team and Hugh's previous legendary guitar making skills, we are starting from a very good place.

Matt can’t but help having ideas! Just look at all the guitars made to date. The company inherits all of Hugh's existing designs, MA EVO, MA Classic, E-Series, E-bass but already we are working on new exciting projects. Of course we will be working with Matt closely but also with other artists. In fact, I have such a meeting tomorrow (but of course can’t divulge anything)!

Can we expect new products on the horizon?

Yes, as per above, but I can’t confirm specifics yet. The MA EVO and Classic line has just benefited from a complete revamp for 2019 and is selling really well. Naturally there will be an expanded range of MB Signature Guitars, possibly even an MB custom shop department, but it comes back to that sustainable growth; quality and great tone will always come first.