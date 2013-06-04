Music Industry Day: 2013 Summer NAMM Show to Open Doors to the Public July 13

Musicians, pro light and sound professionals, songwriters and people who love making music can take advantage of all that NAMM has to offer during a one-day Music Industry Day, July 13, at Nashville’s new Music City Center.

Music Industry Day, which takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday during NAMM’s three-day music instrument and product trade event, invites those in the music and performance industry to soak in the sights and sounds of the iconic show and attend professional enrichment workshops.

Musicians can meet the artists and engineers designing the equipment of the future, network with other musicians and attend workshops designed to further careers in music or a passion for music making. The latest products and technology will debut at the event, offering a chance to demo in person the music equipment and instruments of the future.

“Music Industry Day on Saturday will offer a great opportunity for music business pros to access the knowledge and resources of NAMM exhibitors and constituent groups,” said Dave Pomeroy, president of the Nashville Musicians Association. “NAMM is an exciting confluence of gear manufacturers, musicians and enthusiasts, and we are proud to be a part of Summer NAMM's evolution. We look forward to helping fill the new Music City Center with a joyful noise!"

NAMM’s Music Industry Day features a full slate of workshops designed to further careers and aspirations of musicians, songwriters and recording/sound pros. High-profile panelists and speakers from all areas of the music-making world will host:

The Musician’s Marketing and PR Checklist

10 Ways to Get a Magazine to Review Your CD

So, You Want to Be a Session Player?

Win a Digital Single Deal With Guitar Player Records

Practice Personalities: Effective and Efficient Ways to Practice According to Your Personality

Top Nashville Songwriters Share Tips for Success

The Sessions: Your Path to Success in the Music Industry

Making Music Money—How to Write and Market Your Music

Summer NAMM Music Industry Day tickets are available for purchase online beginning June 3. Admission is $10 if purchased online in advance at NAMM.org/musicindustryday and $20 at the door on the day of event. See the full list of Music Industry Day workshops here.

Music Industry Day is developed in partnership with Guitar World, Guitar Aficionado, Revolver, Guitar Player, Bass Player, Keyboard and Electronic Musician.