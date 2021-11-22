Musician’s Friend has unveiled its Black Friday sale - giving you up to 15% off a massive range of guitar gear!

The Black Friday guitar deals are coming in thick and fast, and with genuinely outstanding offers on all your favorite six-string brands spread out across the internet, it can be overwhelming when looking for the best deal. Luckily the folks over at Musician’s Friend have a Black Friday sale that covers everything you’d ever want in one place. The music retail giant is offering a stellar 15% off qualifying orders over $99 and 10% off orders over $49, with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY.

So whether you’ve got your sights set on a tasty new PRS, a shred-tastic Schecter or a mellow Martin, you’ll find it here - and it’s not just guitars on offer, the sale extends to guitar pedals, so you can get your stompbox fix, too. A highlight for us has to be the Maxon OD808 , a must-have overdrive pedal for any ‘board, and now you can grab it for less.

Musician’s Friend is giving you plenty of time to beat the Black Friday rush, as this sales event is live right now - a good five days ahead of the big day - and even runs to Sunday 28th. This is when we’ll undoubtedly see the release of the Musician’s friend Cyber Monday deals .

No matter your playing style or tone preference, you’re sure to find something to get excited about among this crop of discounted gear. We have offerings from the likes of PRS, Gretsch, Martin, Maxon, and many more. To take advantage of this sale, simply add the coupon code BLACKFRIDAY at the checkout to receive your 15% off.

Not looking to spend as much as $99? Well, don’t worry, you won’t miss out on the bargains. All qualifying products, $49 - $98.99, will be eligible for 10% off with the same BLACKFRIDAY coupon.

