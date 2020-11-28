Musician's Friend Cyber Monday 2020: Today's most epic guitar and bass deals

Welcome to the Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday sale! The retailer’s early Cyber Monday guitar deals were solid, but now the official deals are live you're in for a real treat, with huge savings on electric guitars, basses and more. Right now the best place to start is with the coupon code BLACKFRIDAY, which saves you 15% off qualifying orders over $99.

The Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday sale 2020 is definitely delivering already, with savings on some of the world’s best electric guitar and acoustic guitars brands, as well as time-limited offers on the best bass guitars and budget guitar amps. The Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday deals are ideal for picking up cheap musical instruments too, whether you want gear for practice or for recording your own music at home, or if you're looking for a present for the budding musician in your life.

Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday: Coupon codes

Musician's Friend Cyber Monday coupon: Save up to 15%

Use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout to save up to 15% on qualifying items. This promotion covers everything from guitars and amps, to mics and keyboards. It is only for a limited time however, so don't hang about!View Deal

Musician’s Friend Stupid Deal of The Day: Shop now

As you have probably guessed from the name, these deals change every day, and run through a whole range of gear for musicians. These tend to have crazy-low price tags attached to them, and they often sell quickly, so move fast if you an offer you like ahead of the Musician's Friend Cyber Monday sale.View Deal

Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday: Electric guitars

Fender Player Telecaster Plus: Was $730, now only $600

Let's face it, who doesn't want a Tele on their guitar rack? With a lightweight solid alder body, comfortable C-shaped maple neck and fingerboard and tonally diverse single coil pickups, this Fender Player Telecaster Plus more than earns a spot on yours.View Deal

Epiphone ES-339 P-90 PRO: Was $500 , now $399

Featuring a maple body, mahogany neck, 22-fret pau ferro fingerboard and Epiphone P-90 pickups, The ES-339 P-90 PRO is a solid choice for any semi-hollow enthusiast.View Deal

Epiphone Limited Edition SG Special-I: $175 , now $140

If an SG's more your thing, you can grab this one for only $140. Yes, you read that right. It features a solid mahogany body, '60s SlimTaper D mahogany neck and 22-fret rosewood fretboard, and is available in either black or the classic cherry finish. A version is available in Pelham Blue, but it's currently at full price.View Deal

Ibanez's RG6003FM in Sapphire Blue: $350 , $279

With a beautiful flamed maple top over a mahogany body, a Wizard III neck shape, and dual Ibanez Quantum pickups wired to a 5-way switch, this RG6003FM is a gorgeous, versatile metal machine. With its price down to a tantalizing $279 at Musician's Friend, this is the perfect axe for a metalhead on a tight budget.View Deal

Schecter C-1 Platinum FR-Sustaniac: Was $859 now $689.99

With active EMG 81 and Sustainiac pickups, as well as the Floyd Rose and 24-fret neck, the C-1 is a shredder's dream. The Sustaniac will infinitely sustain either a fundamental note or harmonics, depending on the position of its dedicated switch. This is a lot of guitar for the money, and now Musician’s Friend has knocked a tasty $170 off, it’s an even better deal. View Deal

Jackson Special Edition Dinky 7-String: Was $199,now $169.15

Have you played six strings your whole life? Have you recently been considering venturing into 7-string territory? Look no further than this Jackson Dinky 7-string. Featuring a gloss black finish with a contrasting maple fretboard, this unbelievably priced electric guitar is the perfect first 7-string. Use the discount code BLACKFRIDAY for 15% off at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Squier Affinity Telecaster HH: Was $249.99, now $199.99

Featuring a solid alder body with a gloss metallic black finish, this humbucker-loaded electric guitar would be the perfect starter guitar, or indeed a worthy addition to any guitarist's collection. With $50 off, why wouldn't you?View Deal

Schecter C-1 Platinum Black: Was $599.99, now $509.99

Raise hell with this iconic metal guitar from Schecter Guitar Research. Fitted with EMG 81/85 pickups and satin chrome hardware, this guitar has both looks and tone. Musician's Friend is offering 15% off this beast when you use the coupon code BLACKFRIDAY. View Deal

Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday: Acoustic guitars

Martin Special X1-DE Acoustic Electric: $599.99 , now $479.99

Martin's affordable X-Series propelled Ed Sheeran to stadiums worldwide. With a high grade solid spruce top, combined with Martin's 'forest-friendly' HPL back and sides, Martin prove that you don't need to break the bank to achieve a fantastic tone. The X1-DE even has a Fishman Sonitone pickup/preamp, which provides a killer natural tone when you need to plug in. Get $120 off now at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Breedlove Organic Artista Granadillo CE: $849 , now $599

Featuring exotic granadillo back and sides, an African mahogany neck and African ebony fingerboard as well as a solid spruce top, this electro-acoustic would normally set you back nearly $900. Combined with the comfortable Concerto body size and a generous cutaway, every fret has easy access, and it includes a Breedlove Natural Sound pickup/preamp. Available in Copper Burst, it’s only $549 at Musician's Friend. View Deal

Epiphone Limited Edition EJ-160E: Was $499.99, now $424.15

Bag yourself this beauty with 15% off when you use the coupon code BLACKFRIDAY at the checkout. It's an awesome old-school electro-acoustic, with a P-100 pickup and volume and tone controls. If it's good enough for John Lennon, then what are you waiting for?View Deal

Yamaha F335: Was 159.99, now $136

With a laminated spruce top with a black finish, die-cast gold tuners and a tortoiseshell scratchplate, this guitar has it all - looks, tone and style. With 15% off when you use coupon code BLACKFRIDAY , Musician's Friend are proving just how good of a friend they are. View Deal

Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday: Accessories

Planet Waves NS Micro Headstock Tuner: $29.99 , now $14.99

D'Addario/Planet Waves latest incarnation of the Micro Headstock tuner offers discrete, quick and accurate tuning for your acoustic, electric or bass guitars. Through the vibrations of your instrument, the built-in transducer detects the pitch of your strings even in busy, loud environments, allowing you to tune efficiently wherever you are. Musician's Friend has slashed half off, so grab one while you can!View Deal

Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday: Pedals

Pigtronix Ringmaster: Was $249, now $212.49

The Pigtronix Ringmaster is a ring modulator synth designed to create analog harmonizer and tremolo effects that can be made to follow the notes you play. With the coupon code BLACKFRIDAY you can get 15% off this box of tricks at Musician's Friend.View Deal

When do the Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday deals start?

Cyber Monday 2020 takes place on Monday 30 November, directly following on from Black Friday 2020, which takes place on Friday 27 November. Cyber Monday was originally launched as a way to encourage a whole day of online (cyber) shopping. That seems ridiculous now, considering how many of us regularly shop online, but that’s the history behind the name.

Cyber Monday bookends a big weekend of holiday shopping, officially kick-started by Black Friday and coming in ahead of any last-minute pre-Christmas deals retailers offer. The Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday sale will run straight through 30 November, and may even continue a few of the biggest, most unmissable Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday deals. We’re expecting a bumper crop of savings this year, and we’ll be rounding them up right here as and when the deals go live.

Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday 2020: What to expect

If last year’s sale is any marker, we can expect some pretty juicy savings among the incoming crop of Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday deals. In the past the musical instrument retailer has offered a $200 saving on the D’Angelico Premier Gramercy acoustic guitar for beginners, bringing the price of the budget acoustic down from $499 to just $299.

We’ve also seen truly huge discounts on top-name guitar amps, including an unbelievable deal on Supro's 25-watt 1622RT Tremo-Verb - Musician’s Friend lowered the price from $1,299 down to a jaw-dropping $649.

The retailer also offers a clear and concise returns policy, so you can return items risk-free if doesn't quite suit - make sure you read the terms and conditions first. Last year's Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday deals covered a range of top guitar and bass brands, such as Gretsch, Yamaha and Fender, with up to 15% discounts on orders over $99 with a Musician’s Friend coupon.

We fully expect this year's sale to bring more of the same, with excellent savings on everything from the best metal guitars and guitar wireless systems, through to the best electric guitar strings and even the latest pedalboards.

How to prepare for the Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday sale

When scouring the Cyber Monday deals for savings on the gear you want or need, the number one rule is to be prepared. That means knowing what type of product you need, what the RRP is, and how much it normally retails for (some products normally sell for a little less than the RRP).

Feel free to use our buyer’s guides to not only find out what the top products are in each category, but to see what today's best prices are for each product. Our price-tracking software scans hundreds of websites at once to ensure you see the cheapest prices.