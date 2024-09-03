“The culmination of 45-plus years developing a sound that’s perfect in every possible way… Prepare to be amazed”: MXR’s new Yngwie Malmsteen signature overdrive pedal could be its most dynamic overdrive to date

MXR has continued its signature stompbox hot streak by releasing a Yngwie Malmsteen overdrive pedal.

The effects firm’s latest drive pedal is the result of a close collaboration between with the Swedish guitar maestro, and has been “perfectly tailored” to enhance the full throttle neoclassical shred skills that Malmsteen is known for.

Given the sheer volume of notes that the Fender Stratocaster loyalist barrels his way through every time he plays the electric guitar, top-tier clarity and dynamics – especially at high gain – are imperative to prevent a slurry of indistinguishable notes.

To that end, the MXR Yngwie Malmsteen Overdrive utilizes a circuit that promises clarity, expressive dynamics and rich harmonics, which are optimized for fast arpeggios and dense vibratos.

It’s a fairly simple pedal, with just Level and Gain parameters, a single bypass footswitch and a red finish. If anything, at first glance, it looks awfully similar to his old Fender signature overdrive pedal, which, until as recently as 2022, has been the only overdrive that featured on the neoclassical shredder’s pedalboard.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: MXR) (Image credit: MXR) (Image credit: MXR)

As such, it seems this MXR variant will usurp the Fender pedal as Malmsteen’s overdrive of choice and, as someone who’s not known for his enthusiastic and comprehensive usage of drive pedals, will use the MXR as the foundation of his tone.

All in all, it looks like a pedal that will cater to not just Ynwgie fans, but also those who are hunting for an especially dynamic drive. For Malmsteen, the broader appeal of his newest signature product is clear.

“This pedal is the culmination of 45-plus years developing a sound that’s perfect in every possible way,” he says. “I present to you: the MXR Yngwie Malmsteen Overdrive. Prepare to be amazed.”

The Yngwie Malmsteen overdrive pedal is available now for $129, and is available in an exclusive yellow finish from Sweetwater.

Head over to MXR to find out more.

In other MXR news, the company recently launched its long-delayed Randy Rhoads Distortion+ and unveiled its wild Layers soundscaping pedal.