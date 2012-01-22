NAMM 2012: Ibanez Introduces 25th Anniversary Guitars

It's hard to believe it's been 25 years since the introduction of Ibanez's classic RG model guitars in 1987, but with a quarter century now under its belt, the model is getting a special treatment for its 25th anniversary in the form of the RG1XXV. An eye-catching guitar to say the least, the RG1XXV comes in your choice of fluorescent pink or fluorescent yellow.

Also celebrating its 25th anniversary this year is the company's S-Series, which are getting their own in-your-face fluorescent treatment this year. And yes, even the strings are fluorescent!

You can get all the info on these and all of the new products from Ibanez this year at their official website