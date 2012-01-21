NAMM 2012: Jackson Unveils New X-Series Dave Ellefson Basses

Earlier this week, Jackson unveiled two new signature basses for Megadeth's Dave Ellefson as part of their X-Series of guitars and basses. The bass will come in two models, the David Ellefson CB-X and the Dave Ellefson CB-XV, with the latter being a five-string model.

In the video below, Dave makes an appearance at Jackson's booth at this year's Winter NAMM show to talk about his new basses.

For more info, check out Jackson's website, and be sure to visit out our NAMM 2012 hub for all the latest news, videos and photos from this year's show.

Jackson on the CB-X: The X Series David Ellefson CB-X four-string is a formidable new addition to the Jackson bass family, bearing the personal stamp and distinctive features of the fleet-fingered Megadeth bassist. From its earth-shaking dual humbucking pickups to its lightspeed compound-radius fingerboard and sophisticated onboard controls, the CB-X is pure Jackson and pure Ellefson in sound, feel, look and value.

Features include an alder Concert Bass body with a gloss finish in Black or Quicksilver; bolt-on quartersawn maple neck with special profile shape, ivoroid binding and oiled finish; compound radius (12”-16”) rosewood fingerboard with 21 jumbo frets and shark fin inlays; ivoroid-bound black headstock with ’90s-style Jackson logo; EMG® humbucking neck (HZ35N) and bridge (HZ35B) pickups and EMG® BEQ3 active preamp; five domed control knobs (volume control, three-band EQ, blend), high-mass four-string bridge, black hardware and David Ellefson silver “Fallout” logo on truss rod cover.

Jackson on the CB-XV: The X Series David Ellefson CB-XV five-string is a formidable new addition to the Jackson bass family, bearing the personal stamp and distinctive features of the fleet-fingered Megadeth bassist. From its earth-shaking dual humbucking pickups to its lightspeed compound-radius fingerboard and sophisticated onboard controls, the CB-XV is pure Jackson and pure Ellefson in sound, feel, look and value.

Features include an alder Concert Bass body with a gloss finish in Black or Quicksilver; bolt-on quartersawn maple neck with special profile shape, ivoroid binding and oiled finish; compound radius (12”-16”) rosewood fingerboard with 21 jumbo frets and shark fin inlays; ivoroid-bound black headstock with ’90s-style Jackson logo; EMG® humbucking neck (HZ40N) and bridge (HZ40B) pickups and EMG® BEQ3 active preamp; five domed control knobs (volume control, three-band EQ, blend), high-mass five-string bridge, black hardware and David Ellefson silver “Fallout” logo on truss rod cover.