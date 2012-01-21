NAMM 2012: Recording King Updates Jubilee Series Slope Shoulder Guitars

There's more acoustic guitar news from the 2012 Winter NAMM show. Recording King, the Hayward, California-based guitar manufacturer, has updated its line of Century Jubilee Series Slope Shoulder guitars with an extended scale length and more of the vintage styling the brand has become known for.

Check out this video introduction to several new Recording King models available for viewing at the NAMM show.

From Recording King:

We’ve taken everything great about our slope shoulder guitars and added a bunch of new features that will please both modern players and vintage enthusiasts. Following the early mid-century “Jumbo” to “advanced Jumbo” change, we’ve extended ours to the full dreadnought scale of 25.4” for a little more punch and projection. The classic body shape still delivers the sweetness and ideal tonal blend characteristic to slope shoulder guitars, but the longer scale gives it just a touch more volume to help cut through the mix. The 1-11/16” bone nut is perfectly comfortable for strumming, fingerstyle or flatpicking, and combined with the bone saddle, helps to give these guitars and additional degree of brightness and clarity.

To celebrate the sonic upgrades, we’ve made some changes in the detailing too, with ivory body and fretboard binding, pearl fretboard dots, vintage-inspired Golden Age tuners and the classic Recording King headstock logo inlay.

Our slope shoulder guitars are available in two different styles to fit the needs of any player. The RAJ-126 has a solid AA grade Sitka spruce top and solid African Mahogany back and sides. It’s finished in vintage sunburst with a classic firestripe pickguard, and ivory Golden Age tuning machines.

The RAJ-116 has the same AA grade Sitka top with Mahogany back and sides. It’s finished in natural, with the same firestripe pickguard but with classic-style Grover tuners.

Players will appreciate the vintage tone and appointments on a guitar that doesn't have a vintage price tag.

The Recording King Slope Shoulder guitars start at a street price of $499.99 with solid Sitka top and Rosewood back and sides, and come with Recording King's industry-leading lifetime warranty.

Learn more at recordingking.com.