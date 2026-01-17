“It might just be the coolest offset guitar ever. And it’s finally back”: All the guitar gear that has caught my eye this week – including some huge early NAMM releases

Hello, and welcome to Guitar World’s gear round-up, your one-stop-shop for keeping up to date with what’s been happening in the big wide world of guitar gear over the past seven days.

From new electric guitars to amp modeler updates, the guitar industry is never short of fresh releases, and it can sometimes be hard to stay abreast of every new launch that may be of interest to you.

To make things a little easier, we’ve put together an essential must-read guide that will cover the major releases, the boutique drops, and everything in between.

'Tis the eve before NAMM 2026 (has everyone put their stockings out ready?) so the gear launches are coming in thick and fast. You'll probably need a coffee for this one...

Gibson Keith Richards 1960 ES-355

Introducing the Gibson Custom Keith Richards 1960 ES-355 Collector's Edition

Gibson's latest Collector's Edition guitar turned out to be a replica of Keith Richards' iconic 1960 ES-355. Though famed for his five-string Teles, Keef is a dab hand with six-strings, too, and his ebony-finished 355 was his pick of the bunch when it came to fully stacked guitars.

The meticulous recreations were built using advanced 3D scanning and Murphy Lab aging techniques, and recreate the exacting feel and vibe of the Rolling Stones' legends OG model. Gibson calls it the coolest guitar in rock 'n' roll We're inclined to agree.

Boss GX-1

BOSS GX-1 Guitar Effects Processor | Everything You Need to Know

Watch out Zoom, Valeton, Hotone and Mooer – Boss has set its sights on taking control of the entry level amp modeler market with the GX-1. With AIRD tech, Boss engineering and a fool-proof operation layout in its corner, the GX-1 looks like it has all the makings of a pedal that could blow the competition out the water.

We've already reviewed it and we loved it. GW's Matt McCracken thought it to be the ideal modeler for beginners, thanks to its button-heavy topography that makes dialing in tones a breeze. The $229 price tag doesn't hurt either.

Electro-Harmonix Effects Interface

Electro-Harmonix Effects Interface Hardware Plugin | Bridging the Pedalboard-Plugin Gap

Electro-Harmonix has continued its experiments to bridge the digital and physical effects world an Effects Interface utility tool that turns pedals into plugins, and pedals into plugins. It can be used as a standalone pedal that brings your favorite plugins to your 'board, or as a studio tool to run your recorded audio through your favorite pedals.

It's a more versatile reamp box, in other words, but without the need for converters and complex cabling methods. It connects via USB-C, and away you go. A studio essential in the making? Probably.

Ibanez Layer Delayer

Layer Delayer LD303 | Features Tutorial Video | Ibanez

Ibanez's pedal escapades are world famous because of the Tube Screamer, but the Japanese firm isn't exactly up their with some of the other boutique and effects specialists that are known for their boundary-bending builds.

Well, Ibanez might just be hoping to assert its credentials as a pedal maker to be reckoned with thanks to the Layer Delayer. It is its most ambitious pedal to date, hands down, and promises to give you all-new ways to sculpt and craft echo effects. 2026 could be the year of Ibanez pedals...

Seymour Duncan Slash 3.0

Introducing Slash 3.0: How Slash Got More Bite Without Losing Tone

Slash played a Gibson SG at Ozzy Osbourne's Back to the Beginning farewell show, but it wasn't any ol' SG – it came fitted with custom humbuckers that were designed to offer more output without compromising on tone.

Now, they've been released as the standalone Slash 3.0 set. They're the GN'R rocker's first Alnico V set (his previous pairs came with Alnico II magnets), and they were tailored by pickup-making legend Maricela "MJ" Juarez. Expect punch and aggression aplenty, as well as an enhanced output with a tighter low-end.

Donner HLX-500

(Image credit: Donner)

Donner might just have launched the entry-level headless guitar to beat. No stranger to headless designs, the Chinese guitar maker has now launched what it is calling "the ultimate modern headless electric guitar", and while that might be a stretch, there's a lot to like here.

To start, it's just $330, which is an absurdly affordable price point for a headless guitar. Then, you have the specs. It is ergonomically sculpted in the vein of Strandberg guitars, and even has an asymmetrical neck profile to try and bring some of that 'progressive' design ethos to the HLX-500.

On paper, it looks like it could be the ideal instrument for those who are looking to test the waters of headless guitars without forking out big money for a specialist build.

Poly Effects Kanso

Josh Smith (Guitarzan) is live talking about Poly Kanso.

When Poly Effects and Josh Smith put their brains together, the result is usually a boundary-pushing pedal unlike any other that can be used to conjure up any number of gnarly tones. The Kanso, while perhaps not quite as sophisticated as the Flat V overdrive, is certainly no exception.

It's tiny, and there's only one footswitch – dubbed the 'FKnob' – which can be used to engage effects, toggle between diodes, and switch between controlling bias and character. In other words, you get a helluva lot of grizzly gain tones from a very, very compact gadget. No wonder batch 1 has already sold out...

PRS Silver Sky New Finishes

(Image credit: PRS)

If you caught John Mayer playing at the Grateful Dead's 60th Anniversary celebratory shows last year – or, indeed, if you saw any footage of him playing live in 2025 – you'll probably have seen him playing a mysterious brown-finished Silver Sky. People on social media have been asking about it for months.

Well, now its finally been launched as an official colorway for his PRS signature guitar, which is also now available in Black Plum Satin. They've been joined by a bunch of other new-for-2025 launches and updates, including a semi-hollow DGT, a new-look Zach Myers model, and the all-new S2 Vela HHT.

Last year was a busy one for PRS, which celebrated its 40th anniversary. It shows absolutely no signs of slowing down going into 2026.

Vox VFZ-1

VOX VFZ-1 Fuzz & VTB-1 Treble Booster | Classic British Tone, Reborn

Vox has leafed through the history books and ramped up its pedal arsenal with the launch of the VFZ-1 and VTB-1. The first is a 1960s-inspired, Maestro Fuzz-Tone-esque fuzz pedal that looks to inject your rig with some classic high gain tones, while the other hopes to recreate the coveted Treble Booster tone favored by the likes of Rory Gallagher and Brian May in a compact package.

Both are easy to use, look pretty darn classy, and, judging by the demo, sound killer as well.

Vox AC15 & AC30 Hand-Wired Greenback Combos

The VOX AC Hand-Wired Family Expands!

It's going to be a busy NAMM season for Vox. Along with the above pedals, the British firm has expanded its Hand-Wired series with a suite of Greenback combos and cabs. In the series, the new AC15 and AC30 amps – two of Vox's quintessential guitar amps – come packing with Celestion Greenback speakers for all the unparalleled character, touch sensitivity and harmonic depth you'd expect from a Vox amp.

They've been refined for modern times, though. Now, they offer a master volume for better control, a transparent FET-buffered effects loop, and a tube-driven spring reverb.

There's also a new Hand-Wired AC30 head, which is paired with a cab that offers wo 12" Celestion Alnico Blue speakers.

Walrus Audio Mantle Bass Preamp

Walrus Audio Pedal Play: Mantle Analog Bass Preamp & DI featuring Ian Martin Allison

Meet the Mantle – a "first of its kind" analog bass preamp and DI box, created in collaboration with Ian Martin Allison of Scott's Bass Lessons. With two proprietary custom-wound Sapphire Transformers that have taken years to develop, the Mantle is a streamlined, no-nonsense preamp pedal that packs a serious punch.

With its Neve-inspired input transformer and API-esque output transformer, it promises studio-grade refined tones on stage, in the studio, and anywhere in between. I'm not a bass player, but even I can appreciate this one.

Walrus Audio Canvas Volume Pedal

Walrus Audio Canvas Volume Technical Demo

Is there a range of pedalboard utility tools out there that can match the Walrus Audio Canvas range? We're struggling to come up with anything. The lineup has previously featured screen-equipped tuners, DI boxes and pedalboard power supplies. Now, it has its first volume pedal.

The humble volume pedal is oft-misunderstood, and the Walrus Audio Canvas Volume pedal looks as feature-packed as an output-controlling tool could get. There are eight selectable tapers, including seven inspired by classic volume pedals, as well as mono, stereo and dual-mono routing options.

Not the sexiest pedal, admittedly, but as far as volume pedals go, this looks pretty beefed up.

Marshall Lunar New Year

Live Unbridled | Year Of The Horse | Lunar New Year 2026 Special Edition Studio 900 And Emberton III

2025 was a pretty huge year for Marshall, which ended up stealing the show at NAMM exactly 12 months ago thanks to its city-like booth and the announcement of the much-anticipated Modified Series. Oh, and let's not forget those Spinal Tap Infinity amps.

It's been a quieter start to 2026, but the British amp icon still found time to produce some limited-edition combos to mark the Lunar New Year. Crafted in collaboration with Beijing artist FCCK, the amps flash some seriously cool artwork that celebrate the year of the Horse. So that's what all the horse-themed teasers were all about...

Silvertone 1446

(Image credit: Silvertone)

Is the Silvertone 1478 the coolest offset ever made? I'd certainly put it up there, so you could imagine how happy I was when I heard just this morning that Silvertone would be reissuing the sick-as-heck electric with some new specs for 2026. At just $499, I am thoroughly tempted, and you can best be sure I'll be making a beeline for the Silvertone booth when the NAMM Show kicks off next week.

It's been joined by the revival of the 1446 – the semi-hollow favored by Elvis Costello, Hubert Sumlin, Chris Isaak and more – and the 1449, which was once played by Beck and Brad Shultz of Cage The Elephant. A hugely welcome return for the brand, this. Let's hope it sticks around.

Squier Mini Strats

(Image credit: Squier)

Okay, this might be the most practical guitar to play for most people, but just look at it. It's a Squier Strat. In a Sea Foam Green. And it is tiny. What's not to like?!

The Squier Mini Stratocaster is part of Fender's early 2026 roll-out, which also includes a huge update to the Mustang Micro Plus headphone amp, some new-look Squier Sonic models, and a 30th Anniversary Hot Rod Deluxe combo.

But, yes, for me, that teeny tiny Strat takes the cake. It's just a shame I'll have to wait until July for it to officially start shipping...

