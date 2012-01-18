NAMM 2012: Squier by Fender Introduces All-New Vintage Modified Series

Squier announces the debut of the revamped, all-new Vintage Modified Series. The new Vintage Modified series introduces new model types fully outfitted in retro-inspired, chop-shop looks, along with rich, roaring tone. The new series includes five models.

New to the series is the Vintage Modified ’70s Stratocaster, a sweet-looking model that delivers the distinctive look of the 1970s workhorse Fender guitars. Available in all-Black maple-fingerboard and Vintage White rosewood-fingerboard, both models feature a large headstock, vintage-tint gloss neck and black plastic parts typical of that era.

The all-new Vintage Modified Telecaster® Special puts a special spin on the model with truly modded and hot-rodded features, including a full-sounding Jazzmaster neck pickup, and a vintage-tint maple Jazzmaster neck. This killer-vibe guitar is available in White Blonde and Butterscotch Blonde.

Also new to the series is the Vintage Modified Surf Stratocaster, a guitar made to crest the perfect wave of Squier sound. Features include highly distinctive tube-style pickups and classically colorful Surf Green, Sonic Blue and Candy Apple Red finishes that evoke the sand, sun and fun vibe of Fender’s early-’60s golden age.

The Vintage Modified Stratocaster HSS comes roaring back with new features, including a vintage-tint gloss neck, ’70s-style large headstock, powerful humbucking bridge-pickup tone and a striking new Charcoal Frost Metallic finish option in addition to timelessly cool Black and Three-color Sunburst.

The revamped Vintage Modified Stratocaster arrives with all-new stylish features and its classic triple-single-coil tone. Other features include a vintage-tint gloss neck, ’70s-style large headstock, and an alluring new Vintage Blonde finish option along with the timeless Black and Three-color Sunburst finishes.

