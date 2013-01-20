NAMM 2013: NAMM Metal Jam to Feature Michael Angelo Batio, Metal Jam All-Stars

Current and former members of Anthrax, Queensryche, Rising Force, Racer X and other classic metal bands will take part in the NAMM Metal Jam 2013 this Wednesday, January 23, at the Whiskey A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

The show was organized by DeathRiders/original Anthrax vocalist Neil Turbin and Dave Reffett, guitarist and GuitarWorld.com blogger.

[[ Keep up with Guitar World's NAMM 2013 coverage right here! ]]

DeathRiders will co-headline the show with guitarist Michael Angelo Batio (Nitro, Holland) and the Metal All-Star Jam, which will include members of Anthrax, Queensryche, Rising Force, Racer X, The Iron Maidens, Holy Grail, Lizzy Borden, Lynch Mob, Leatherwolf, Holy Grail, Hurricane and others.

Check out the details:

What: NAMM Metal Jam 2013

Featuring: Michael Angelo Batio with DeathRiders (original Anthrax vocalist Neil Turbin) and the NAMM Metal Jam All-Stars (See lineup below)

Where and When:Whisky A Go Go, 8901 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. PST Wednesday, January 23; all ages

Tickets:ticketweb.com

More information:nammmetaljam.com

Scheduled to appear:

Michael Angelo Batio of MAB, Nitro, Holland: Guitar

Neil Turbin of DeathRiders, Anthrax: Vocals

Dave Reffett of Shredding The Envelope: Guitar

Parker Lundgren of Queensryche: Guitar

Mark Boals of Ring Of Fire, Don Dokken, Rising Force: Vocals

Greg Walls, ex-Anthrax: Guitar

Jeff Martin of Racer X, Badlands, Michael Schenker Group: Vocals

Marten Andersson of Lizzy Borden, Lynch Mob: Bass

Eli Santana of Holy Grail: Guitar

Michael T. Ross of Missing Persons: Keyboards

Michael Olivieri of Leatherwolf: Vocals and guitar

Ann Boleyn of Hellion: Vocals

Steve "Zeus" Johnstad of Mayday, N.R.G.: Vocals

Sean Elg of DeathRiders, Nihilist: Drums

Arnold Gonzalez of DeathRiders: Guitar

Michael Lopez of DeathRiders: Bass

Casey Trask of DeathRiders: Guitar

Courtney Cox of the Iron Maidens, Femme Fatale: Guitar

Wanda Ortiz of the Iron Maidens: Bass

Linda McDonald of the Iron Maidens, Phantom Blue: Drums

Andrew Freeman of Hurricane, Lynch Mob, Last In Line, The Offspring: Vocals

Tony Cavazo of Hurricane: Bass

Mike Hansen of Hurricane: Drums

Joe Gettler of Razormaze: Guitar

Mandy Lion of World War III, War Machine: Vocals

Ronny North of Ronny North Band: Guitar

Diego Valadez of Cellador: Synth and vocals

Xander Demos of Sabbath Judas Sabbath: Guitar