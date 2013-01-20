NAMM 2013: NAMM Metal Jam to Feature Michael Angelo Batio, Metal Jam All-Stars

Current and former members of Anthrax, Queensryche, Rising Force, Racer X and other classic metal bands will take part in the NAMM Metal Jam 2013 this Wednesday, January 23, at the Whiskey A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.
The show was organized by DeathRiders/original Anthrax vocalist Neil Turbin and Dave Reffett, guitarist and GuitarWorld.com blogger.
DeathRiders will co-headline the show with guitarist Michael Angelo Batio (Nitro, Holland) and the Metal All-Star Jam, which will include members of Anthrax, Queensryche, Rising Force, Racer X, The Iron Maidens, Holy Grail, Lizzy Borden, Lynch Mob, Leatherwolf, Holy Grail, Hurricane and others.
Check out the details:
What: NAMM Metal Jam 2013
Featuring: Michael Angelo Batio with DeathRiders (original Anthrax vocalist Neil Turbin) and the NAMM Metal Jam All-Stars (See lineup below)
Where and When:Whisky A Go Go, 8901 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. PST Wednesday, January 23; all ages
Tickets:ticketweb.com
More information:nammmetaljam.com
Scheduled to appear:
Michael Angelo Batio of MAB, Nitro, Holland: Guitar
Neil Turbin of DeathRiders, Anthrax: Vocals
Dave Reffett of Shredding The Envelope: Guitar
Parker Lundgren of Queensryche: Guitar
Mark Boals of Ring Of Fire, Don Dokken, Rising Force: Vocals
Greg Walls, ex-Anthrax: Guitar
Jeff Martin of Racer X, Badlands, Michael Schenker Group: Vocals
Marten Andersson of Lizzy Borden, Lynch Mob: Bass
Eli Santana of Holy Grail: Guitar
Michael T. Ross of Missing Persons: Keyboards
Michael Olivieri of Leatherwolf: Vocals and guitar
Ann Boleyn of Hellion: Vocals
Steve "Zeus" Johnstad of Mayday, N.R.G.: Vocals
Sean Elg of DeathRiders, Nihilist: Drums
Arnold Gonzalez of DeathRiders: Guitar
Michael Lopez of DeathRiders: Bass
Casey Trask of DeathRiders: Guitar
Courtney Cox of the Iron Maidens, Femme Fatale: Guitar
Wanda Ortiz of the Iron Maidens: Bass
Linda McDonald of the Iron Maidens, Phantom Blue: Drums
Andrew Freeman of Hurricane, Lynch Mob, Last In Line, The Offspring: Vocals
Tony Cavazo of Hurricane: Bass
Mike Hansen of Hurricane: Drums
Joe Gettler of Razormaze: Guitar
Mandy Lion of World War III, War Machine: Vocals
Ronny North of Ronny North Band: Guitar
Diego Valadez of Cellador: Synth and vocals
Xander Demos of Sabbath Judas Sabbath: Guitar