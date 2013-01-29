NAMM 2013: Pigtronix Posts Demo Video for MotherShip Analog Guitar Synthesizer

Fresh off last week's NAMM Show, Pigtronix has posted this new demo video of its MotherShip Analog Guitar Synthesizer. It features guitarist Carl Roa.

The Mothership features VCO, Sub-Octave and Intelligent Ring Modulator. Incredibly fast tracking and ultra FAT tone make this unique synthesizer ideal for use with guitar, bass, horns, vocals or any other musical instrument. No special pickup or interface is required.

At the heart of the Mothership is a note-recognition system that achieves instantaneous and accurate pitch to voltage translation. The Mothership is a true analog monosynth with a limitless array of tuning options between its voices covering eight octaves

VCO — the main voice of the Pigtronix Mothership — is a VCO (voltage controlled oscillator) that outputs either triangle or square waves. An adjustable portamento (glide) effect can be added to produce subtle slides from note to note or outrageous multi-octave glissando maneuvers. An expression pedal jack for Whammy control provides tunable pitch bending up to one octave using a TRS Expression pedal. That’s right … ANALOG WHAMMY!

For more information on the pedal, head to pigtronix.com. For more about Roa, visit carlroa.com.