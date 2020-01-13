NAMM 2020: Godin unveils the striking A12 Black HG 12-string electric guitar

NAMM 2020: Godin has thrown its hat into the 12-string ring in the run-up to this year's show, announcing the A12 Black HG electric guitar.
Customization and comfort is the name of the game with the company's latest offering. The Canadian-built guitar features a lightweight two-chambered Silver Leaf Maple body with Canadian Basswood Wings and a Solid Cedar top, finished in a striking high-gloss black.
The guitar also features a maple neck with a Richlite fretboard and bridge, as well as Custom Godin onboard electronics with volume, treble, mid and bass slider controls, which allow an advanced level of tonal shaping.
The Godin A12 Black HG 12-string is available now for $1195.
