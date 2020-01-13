NAMM 2020: Godin unveils the striking A12 Black HG 12-string electric guitar

NAMM 2020: Godin has thrown its hat into the 12-string ring in the run-up to this year's show, announcing the A12 Black HG electric guitar.

Customization and comfort is the name of the game with the company's latest offering. The Canadian-built guitar features a lightweight two-chambered Silver Leaf Maple body with Canadian Basswood Wings and a Solid Cedar top, finished in a striking high-gloss black.

The guitar also features a maple neck with a Richlite fretboard and bridge, as well as Custom Godin onboard electronics with volume, treble, mid and bass slider controls, which allow an advanced level of tonal shaping.

(Image credit: Godin Guitars)

The Godin A12 Black HG 12-string is available now for $1195.

For more information, head to Godin Guitars.