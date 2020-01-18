NAMM 2020 video: Get an exclusive look at the innovative Positive Grid Spark

NAMM 2020: Positive Grid recently unveiled the Spark, a smart amplifier and app combo which offers guitarists a truly interactive play-along experience.

The Spark includes an Auto Chord feature that allows guitar players to stream music from major streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music, while the app displays the chords in real-time to play along to.

With a wide range of features including Smart Jam that maps out your style to create its own rhythm section for you to play with, this amp is sure to be one of the most effective practicing tools out there right now.

We chat with Roy from Positive Grid about the Spark, and manage to catch the amp in action!

For more information about the Spark, head to Positive Grid.