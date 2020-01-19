NAMM 2020 video: We visit the Victory booth to check out the new and compact V4 The Duchess

NAMM 2020: Victory recently announced V4 The Duchess, a 180W amp in a pedal-sized form factor - perfect for guitarists looking to easily take their rigs on the road. The unit also allows players looking for that coveted Duchess tone to achieve it at a more affordable price.

The amp features an all-valve preamp and 180W Class D power section, all housed in a pedal weighing just 1.7kg / 3.75lbs! The amp also features an effect loop, an onboard digital reverb and a tremolo for ambience.

We paid a visit to the Victory booth at NAMM to take a closer look at the V4 Duchess.

For more information, head to Victory.