NAMM 2020: Vox unveils affordable Cambridge50 modeling amp with Nutube

NAMM 2020: Vox has kicked off its show announcements with its latest modeling combo amp, the Cambridge50.

Equipped with Vox’s Nutube and Virtual Element Technology, the Cambridge50 promises to capture tube-amp response for stage-ready sounds.

(Image credit: Vox Amps)

11 amp models and eight built-in effects are onboard, as is a tuner, while a Celestion 12-inch speaker delivers the tones.

Other functions include an aux input, USB audio interface, headphone/line output with cab sim, plus a line mode for acoustic-electric guitars and keyboards, and a preset mode to recall existing tones.

(Image credit: Vox Amps)

The Vox Cambridge50 is available this month for $299 - that price point will see it face tough competition from the best amps under $500, particularly Boss’s hugely popular Katana-50 MkII.

For more info, head over to Vox Amps.