Nandi Bushell teams up with Tom Morello's son Roman for rabble-rousing climate change anthem, The Children Will Rise Up

Last month, 11-year-old multi-instrumentalist sensation Nandi Bushell teamed up with Tom Morello and his son Roman for what she called a “sweet improvisational jam.”

In an Instagram post discussing the jam though, Bushell also noted that the trio had written "an epic song together," and that it would be released soon.

Now, it appears, the song in question is out. Featuring Bushell on vocals and drums and Roman Morello handling electric guitar duties, The Children Will Rise Up is a call-to-arms that aims to raise awareness for climate change.

The song's video, which you can take a look at below, boasts cameos from Jack Black and Greta Thunberg, who help give the proceedings additional rock- and climate action-related street cred, respectively.

Bushell – as she so joyfully displayed during a recent onstage cameo with the Foo Fighters – is more than comfortable behind the kit, while Roman Morello, liberally using a Whammy pedal and attaching a sign reading "Rise Up" to the back of his Ibanez, certainly shows the influence of his father, while still demonstrating some very impressive fretboard skills of his own.

“I am not a scientist. I am an 11-year-old girl who understands the simple meaning of science, and while I’m not old enough to vote, I can bring awareness to this problem,” Bushell said of the song in a statement.

“I hope this song empowers young people to find their voice and inner superpower to speak out, and if we can all come together in unity and love, we can tackle humanity's biggest challenge before it is too late.”

In addition to her star turn with the Foo Fighters and jam with Tom Morello, 2021 has already seen Bushell nail tunes (and win praise) from the likes of Muse, the Pixies, Red Hot Chili Peppers. Oh, and she also got to jam with Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders, too.