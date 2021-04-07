The Pixies praise Nandi Bushell’s all-looped cover of Where Is My Mind

Pixies have joined the long list of music industry heavyweights voicing their admiration for 10-year-old electric guitar sensation Nandi Bushell, who recently released an expertly executed looped cover of the alt-rock icons’ track, Where Is My Mind.

Armed with a Fender Acoustasonic Stratocaster, and flanked by a Boss RC-505 loop pedal and Ludwig drum kit, Bushell layers on vocals, pristine cleans and high-gain lead lines as she once again shows why she is one of the most formidable young multi-instrumentalists currently around.

“I was listening to Bellyache by Billie Eilish and the chorus reminded me of the Pixies song, Where Is My Mind,” wrote Bushell, who currently has over 270k subscribers on her YouTube channel. “They are both awesome songs.”

Despite initially tagging the wrong Pixies on Twitter, it wasn’t long before the band were made aware of the crushing cover, to which they promptly voiced their praise, writing, “Great work, @Nandi_Bushell!”

Great work, @Nandi_Bushell! https://t.co/TqCYQGWlBNApril 7, 2021 See more

By now, Bushell must be getting used to her heroes praising her guitar-playing powers, having already caught the ears of Tom Morello, Dave Grohl, and Flea with a series of hugely popular covers.

More recently, the up-and-coming guitar hero was gifted Matt Bellamy's signature Manson Meta Series MBM-1 by the Muse frontman himself who, like absolutely everybody else, was seriously impressed by Bushell's cover of Plug In Baby.