Native Instruments adds Strat vibes to its Session Guitarist virtual guitar library with the all-new Electric Mint

Native Instruments has launched Electric Mint, the latest iteration of its Session Guitarist series of Kontakt-, MIDI-based virtual guitars.

Sampled from an original USA-made 1960 solidbody electric guitar, which one might imagine could well have been a vintage Fender Stratocaster, Electric Mint allows users to craft licks, grooves and solos in the MIDI editor of their DAW, with 71 ready-to-use sound presets ranging from clean and DI to crunchier, high-gain tones.

Players can dial the guitar’s sound to taste with three combinable single-coil pickups – boasting five distinct tonal options in total – as well as virtual volume and tone pots, a control for dialing in mic signal and even a stereo doubler.

Electric Mint also features an improved playback engine with 222 “ultra-realistic” loop patterns across 53 song presets covering a wide range of genres, styles and performance techniques.

Like previous instalments in the Session Guitarist series, Electric Mint also boasts a variety of guitar amp and speaker cab emulations, in addition to new effects including the Supercharger-GT compressor, auto-wah ‘Cry-Wah’ – which comes with a host of modulation presets for further tonal shaping – convolution reverbs and more.

There’s also a vibrato function for creating natural-sounding guitar phrases, with both finger and tremolo bar available in slow, medium and fast settings.

The software can also be used as a chord library by dragging any of its included chord progressions, patterns or voicings into a DAW, where they can be edited at will.

“Whether you’re spinning silky licks and soulful grooves, tearing it up with a roaring solo, or sitting in the pocket with popping funk lines, Electric Mint delivers timeless tones to the freshest productions, with patterns and built-in MIDI chord progressions for any style packed into one playable instrument,” says Native Instruments.

Session Guitarist – Electric Mint is available now for $99 / £89, and can be used with both NI’s free Kontakt Player and full Kontakt 6 software.

For more information, and to hear more demos, head to Native Instruments (opens in new tab).