Nembrini Audio launches free chromatic tuner plugin and iOS app

The free tuner is compatible with any digital audio workstation, and promises +/- one cent accuracy

Nembrini Audio has launched a chromatic guitar tuner plugin and iOS app, which can be downloaded now for free.

According to the Italian software producer, the digital tuner is fast, accurate and ultra-precise, and gives +/- one cent accuracy with calibration to any pitch, with A=440 as its default.

In operation, the plugin also has drop-tuning and capo modes, which lets users transpose notes up or down by an interval of one octave.

Elsewhere, it also comes equipped with a bright LED display and reader, which shows the current detected frequency and note, and a mute option that allows for silent tuning.

The Chromatic Tuner, which is compatible with any DAW, is available for free via the App Store and Nembrini’s website.

For more information, visit Nembrini.

It's the latest addition to Nembrini's lineup of plugins, and joins the Acoustic Voice transformer – which aims to turn your guitar into a Gibson L-00, Guild D-140CE or Martin 00-28EC at the touch of a button – the Clon Minotaur Klon Centaur clone and Black Distortion RAT 2 emulation.

Nembrini Audio tuner

(Image credit: Nembrini Audio)

Matt Owen
Matt is a News Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.