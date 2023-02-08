This free amp plugin has models of the Soldano SLO-100 and Laney TF300 – and it looks awfully familiar

Audiosingularity, a boutique Brazil-based software company that specializes in AI-led plugins, has unveiled its latest virtual amp plugin – though you’d be forgiven for thinking you’ve seen it somewhere before.

But don’t be fooled: the Neurontube Debut is an entirely new – and totally free – plugin, which absolutely isn’t a Neural DSP amp plugin, despite the similarities.

Offering models of the Soldano SLO-100 and Laney TF300 guitar amps, the inventively named Debut is something of a spiritual sibling to Neural DSP’s own amp plugins, offering a remarkably similar user interface and control set, right down to the parameter placement and shape.

The similarities are most evident in the Soldano SLO-100 plugin and are, to be put it plainly, uncanny. Naturally, the amp design interface is faithful to the original Soldano unit, complete with controls for Bass, Middle and Treble controls, as well as Preamp and Master controls for Normal and Overdrive channels.

Presence and Depth controls, as well as Bright/Off and Crunch/Clean switches, complete the virtual control layout.

Look beyond the digital amp face, though, and Neural DSP’s influence can be felt. Peep those circular Input and Gate controls on the left-hand side, or that Output parameter on the right – it’s a dead-ringer for the Neural DSP Soldano SLO-100 plugin.

Similarly, there are also buttons to trigger the plugin’s built-in tuner, as well as a virtual pedalboard that features a compressor pedal, distortion pedal, chorus pedal, delay pedal and reverb pedal.

It’s free, so the Neurontube Debut already looks to be a steal, but to make it even better, two cab sims are also included in the package. A 4x12 Vintage 30 Marshall 1960 Lead A sim is joined by a 4x12 Vintage 30 Modern American digital cab, while the Laney TF300 combo sim comes loaded with a 1x12 HH Invader speaker.

Now, Neural DSP offers a lot more: its own “Cabsim module” comprises over 100 Impulse Response made by Adam “Nolly” Getgood, and features six virtual microphones that can be positioned around the speaker.

Still, the similarities between the two amp sims are pretty striking. In fact, the only difference on paper is the price: whereas the Neural DSP can command prices of up to €99 for its Soldano SLO-100 sim, the Neurontube Debut is free. Naturally, Neural DSP’s credentials when it comes to audio software are second to none, so we imagine the sonic performances and versatility of the two plugins could differ considerably.

Nonetheless, a free plugin is never one to be ignored. Plus, judging by some of the demo videos currently available online, the Neurontube Debut is certainly not one to write off.

For more information – and to download the Neurontube Debut for free – head over to Audiosingularity’s website (opens in new tab). Alternatively, head over to Neural DSP (opens in new tab) to find out more about its own plugins.