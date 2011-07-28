New Album by Dead Kennedys Guitarist East Bay Ray Expected in September

Dead Kennedys guitarist East Bay Ray has announced the upcoming release of the self-titled debut album by his new band, East Bay Ray and The Killer Smiles. The record is slated for a September 13 release via MVD Audio.

The 12 new tracks were produced by Butthole Surfers guitarist Paul Leary, who produced Sublime's self-titled album and their "Santeria" single. The album also features the vocals and lyrics of Skip McSkipster from the Wynonna Riders and recent Dead Kennedys tours.

"While Skip and I were touring in the DKs, we started writing a batch of new songs and wanted to record them," says East Bay Ray. "Then Paul Leary, who the DKs used to play with in warehouses back in the day, took a liking to the project and he ended up producing it."

"Working with a guitarist of Ray's caliber has allowed me to more fully explore where my vocals can go," McSkipster says. "People will find the album very wide-ranging and a good start for where the band will take us."

They are joined on the album by drummer Steve Wilson and bassist Greg Reeves, both of whom have filled in on Dead Kennedys tours.

East Bay Ray and The Killer Smiles tracklist: