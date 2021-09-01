Trending

Fender adds roasted pine bodies, fully rosewood necks and Bigsby Telecaster options to its Mod Shop

The platform also now boasts WebGL, which gives guitarists a fully 3D-rendered view of their custom instruments

Fender Mod Shop Telecaster with Bigsby
A Mod Shop Telecaster of our own design, complete with a solid rosewood neck, Bigsby B5 vibrato and a roasted pine body in Sienna Sunburst (Image credit: Fender)

Fender has announced a series of fresh options for its Mod Shop, including new body woods, neck materials, pickups and a new headstock alternative.

Customers designing any electric guitars and basses on the platform can now opt for a roasted pine body for an additional $100 – available in either Sienna Sunburst or Butterscotch Blonde – and a solid rosewood neck for an upcharge of $200. Those designing either a Stratocaster or Telecaster are also now able to select a Big '70s headstock for no extra cost.

Those in the market for a Telecaster can add a Bigsby vibrato for an extra $150, and order an HS Tele with Yosemite pickups. And finally, Jazzmaster designers can opt for Pure Vintage single-coil pickups.

Fender Mod Shop

(Image credit: Fender)

Additionally, the Mod Shop platform is now integrated with WebGL, a technology which gives players a fully 3D-rendered view of their custom creations before they purchase.

Fender explains: “WebGL has become the web standard used to deliver interactive 3D imagery through both desktop and mobile web browsers. Fender is leveraging WebGL on the Mod Shop platform to deliver enhanced 3D visuals and interactivity throughout the Mod Shop configuration process.

“Through this technology, Fender customers can enjoy fully 3D-rendered visuals while creating a factory-customized electric guitar or bass.”

For more information, head to the Fender Mod Shop.

