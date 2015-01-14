NewBay Media Launches 2015 Best of Show at NAMM Awards

Guitar World's parent company, NewBay Media, is excited to announce the first annual 2015 NewBay Media Best of Show at NAMM Awards, honoring outstanding products exhibited at the 2015 Winter NAMM Show, January 22-25, in Anaheim, California.

Awards will be given by NewBay Media publications Guitar World, Guitar Aficionado, Guitar Player, Acoustic Nation, Frets, Bass Player, Electronic Musician, Keyboard and Revolver, Mix, ProAudio Review, ProSound News, Sound & Video Contractor magazines.

Winners will be selected by panels of professional users and editors.

All nominated products will be featured in the special 2015 NewBay Media Best of Show at NAMM Program Guide, to be distributed in digital edition after the convention.

For more information, step in this general direction.