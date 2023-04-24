Nikki Sixx alleges Mick Mars is “a little bit confused and being misled by representatives”

Nikki Sixx has alleged that Mick Mars is “confused and being misled” by his team, according to an interview with Planet Rock (opens in new tab).

Mars retired from touring with Mötley Crüe due to his ongoing struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.) – a painful degenerative disease that affects the spine – in October 2022, and was replaced in the band's live line-up by longtime fan and friend of the group John 5.

The founding guitarist has since filed a lawsuit against Mötley Crüe, alleging that the band were attempting to “gaslight” and fire him. In the process, the suit alleges the group attempted to divest Mars of his 25 percent stake in the band’s business interests in exchange for a 7.5 percent take in their 2023 world tour takings.

Speaking to the UK radio station’s host, Wyatt, Sixx commented on the situation and the reasons the band decided to continue without Mars.

“If a member of a band tells you that they can’t tour because of health reasons, you have two choices,” says Sixx. “You can quit as a band (after) 42 years of work. Or we could look at each other and go ‘are we done yet?'

“We’re really peaking and we understand (Mick’s) health issues. We wish him the best and we know that he’s a little bit confused and being misled by representatives right now. But we still have to stay focused on why we’re here.”

Amid the more salacious claims in Mars’s lawsuit are allegations that the other members of Mötley Crüe mimed onstage during their 2022 stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. The band have firmly denied the accusations.

This isn’t the first time Sixx has pointed the finger at Mars’s representatives. At the time of the band’s initial response to the lawsuit, he took to Twitter, writing:

“Sad day for us and we don’t deserve this considering how many years we’ve been propping him up. We still wish him the best and hope he find’s [sic] lawyers and managers who aren’t damaging him. We love you Mick.”

Elsewhere in his Planet Rock interview, Sixx discusses his warm relationship with new guitarist John 5.

“I’ve been friends with John forever and I would make jokes [like] ‘as long as you’re a 5, I feel good being a Sixx.’ Y’know, stupid best buddy jokes,” says Sixx.

“He’s just a great guy and a great musician, and he gives us a great opportunity as a three-piece, so to speak, to really lock in. He’s just such a great guitar player.

“It’s nothing against any other musician that you play with,” Sixx continues, referring to Mars. “[It’s] just that when you play with new musicians you play differently… It kind of, like, re-inspires you. And I’m sure the same thing would happen if they got a new bass player. [They'd be] like ‘oh wow, he’s attacking it differently.’ So it’s never about how bad anybody was.”

Mötley Crüe are currently between dates on their 2023 world tour with Def Leppard. Mars, meanwhile, has been recording his first solo album, involving drummer Carmine Appice and guitarist Paul Taylor, as well as Canadian country rocker Cory Marks.