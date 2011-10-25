Nine Inch Nails Streaming Cover of U2's "Zoo Station"

As previously reported, Nine Inch Nails are one of the many bands that took part in a tribute to U2's seminal 1991 album Achtung Baby, which was put together by the UK’s Q Magazine. You can now stream Nine Inch Nails' cover of "Zoo Station" below.

Nine Inch Nails are currently on a bit of a break as frontman Trent Reznor continues his foray into film music. The Oscar-winning composer is currently at work on the film-score for The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. You can check out the latest trailer for the film, which features music from Reznor and frequent collaborator Atticus Ross, over here.