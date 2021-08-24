Old Blood Noise Endeavors unveils dreamy Sunlight Dynamic Freeze Reverb

Oklahoman pedal-builder Old Blood Noise Endeavors has debuted the Sunlight Dynamic Freeze Reverb, a multi-mode ‘verb beast with infinite sustain and filtering built-in.

According to OBNE, the Sunlight reverb pedal builds on its popular Darkstar stompbox, but aims to take tones into sunnier territory, using the concept of a “dynamic hold”.

“When you play, your new notes are let through and old notes are allowed to fade away,” says OBNE. “But when you stop playing, old notes have the chance to repeat forever.”

You can get a taste of the pedal’s tonal capabilities in the impressive demo video (above).

In terms of controls, there are rotary dials for rate, depth, decay, mix and input, while the pedal offers three modes: TAPE, COMB and PASS.

The TAPE mode is inspired by the natural vibrato found in the movement of old tape machines and COMB adds a combination of four delay lines to the mix to create a series of ‘stacked’ delays (“like a fixed flanger”). Finally, the PASS mode is a bandpass filter, “where a random sample-hold function sets the cutoff frequency of the bandpass.”

The footswitches include bypass (to turn the pedal off and engage the true bypass) and, more interestingly, an Alt switch, which enables you to quickly change to a different setting (across a combination of Rate, Depth, Decay or Input controls).

The OBNE Sunlight Reverb has an MRSP of $209.00 in the US and £189 in the UK. For more information, head to the Old Blood Noise Endeavours site.