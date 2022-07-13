On the hunt for budget guitar gear this Prime Day? There’s still time to grab an epic deal on a Donner guitar, pedal or amp at Amazon

Okay, so being a guitarist isn’t exactly the most lucrative of professions – well, unless you’re a platinum-selling artist or an influencer with a devoted following. The sad thing is, it’s only gotten harder to be a musician as the cost of living keeps on going up, as well as the price of fuel and with it, our music gear! Luckily we have brands like Donner, who produce a wealth of musical equipment from keyboards to electronic drums, guitars, and pedals at seriously affordable prices - and better yet, they are all on sale at Amazon right now, for Prime Day. (opens in new tab)

Over the last few years, Donner has positioned themselves as one of the leading brands in the budget gear space, with their guitar-related products being particularly loved by budget-conscious guitar players. We’ve carefully combed through what’s on offer in this year’s Prime Day sale and listed a few of our favorites below.

Now, remember, if something does take your fancy, you’ll have to act quickly as the Prime Day guitar deals are coming to a close, with this being the last day of this sales event - with Jeff Bezos not returning until next year to spread more Prime Day cheer.

(opens in new tab) Donner DST-100: was $169.99 , now $135.99 (opens in new tab)

Is there a budding guitarist in your life looking to take their first steps into the fabulous world of electric guitar? Well this Donner DST-100 starter pack may just be what they need to kick off their new career. Normally priced at $169.99, it is now on sale for just $135.99 this Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Donner Cyclop Mini Amp: $89.99 , now $71.99 (opens in new tab)

Six amp models, three effects, Bluetooth audio and a built-in drum machine for only $71.99? Well, color us impressed! This is a brilliant little desktop amp that puts some of the big brands to shame.

(opens in new tab) Donner Triple Looper: was $82.99 , now $66.39 (opens in new tab)

A looper is one of the most useful practice aids for guitar players. Not only are they excellent tools to help you perfect your timing, but they are also great for budding songwriters - and better yet they are a lot of fun! Right now the Donner Triple Looper is down to only $66.39 at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Donner Echo Square: Was $49.99 , $39.94 (opens in new tab)

We'd be happy with just one delay mode for $39, but with the Echo Square, you get 7! Yup, that's right 7, including digital, analog, tape, mod, sweep, lofi and reverse.

(opens in new tab) Donner Dark Horizon: Was $35.99 , now $28.79 (opens in new tab)

Based on two famous British amplifiers - we can't for the life of us think of which - this affordable overdrive pedal delivers everything from vintage low gain to modern filth and everything in between.

(opens in new tab) Donner DA-30: Was $139.99 , now $90.99 (opens in new tab)

Okay, this 30W combo may not be an AC30 or JC40, but it's also only $90.99! With two channels, a plate reverb, as well as an auxiliary input and a headphones socket this is a great first amp for any budding guitar player.

