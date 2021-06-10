OPFXS crams all of its innovative effects – and more – into one fully reprogrammable compact pedal, the V-Uno

OPFXS – the company behind the bass player-replacing Dig Deep – has announced the V-Uno, a compact multi-effects pedal that delivers all of the firm’s existing effects as well as new offerings.

With three knobs and a pair of footswitches, the pedal features a deceptively straightforward interface, but any of up to 20 effects can be loaded into the stompbox via a USB port, which connects to a Windows/Mac/Android-compatible app.

The app allows players to select the effect they wish to load, and assign one or multiple parameters to the physical pedal’s three controls or secondary footswitch – the latter can be used for tap tempo, or to turn an octave effect on and off, for instance.

(Image credit: OPFXS)

Effect categories include gain, modulation, synthesis, filter and dynamic, while OPFXS promise to update the available effects regularly.

Other features include stereo inputs and outputs via TRS, expression/CV input, true bypass switching and 9V or USB power supply options.

The V-Uno is available now for €175 (approx $210) from OPFXS.