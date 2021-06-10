OPFXS crams all of its innovative effects – and more – into one fully reprogrammable compact pedal, the V-Uno

OPFXS – the company behind the bass player-replacing Dig Deep – has announced the V-Uno, a compact multi-effects pedal that delivers all of the firm’s existing effects as well as new offerings.
With three knobs and a pair of footswitches, the pedal features a deceptively straightforward interface, but any of up to 20 effects can be loaded into the stompbox via a USB port, which connects to a Windows/Mac/Android-compatible app.
The app allows players to select the effect they wish to load, and assign one or multiple parameters to the physical pedal’s three controls or secondary footswitch – the latter can be used for tap tempo, or to turn an octave effect on and off, for instance.
Effect categories include gain, modulation, synthesis, filter and dynamic, while OPFXS promise to update the available effects regularly.
Other features include stereo inputs and outputs via TRS, expression/CV input, true bypass switching and 9V or USB power supply options.
The V-Uno is available now for €175 (approx $210) from OPFXS.