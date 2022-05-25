Orange Amps has expanded into... hot sauce

Made with a blend of Yellow Habanero and Bhut Jolokia chilies, the Super Natural sauce features an estimated 132,000 SHU (Scoville Heat Units)

Orange's new Super Natural hot sauce
(Image credit: Orange Amplification)

In recent months, Fender in particular has expanded far beyond its usual purview of electric guitarsacoustic guitarsguitar amps and such, and put its name on wedding ringsdog collar and leash sets, and – most recently – a line of denim and graphic tees.

Not to be outdone, British amp specialist Orange has decided to make a natural expansion into the hot sauce business, with a spicy new concoction called Super Natural.

Made with chilies – a blend of Yellow Habanero and Bhut Jolokia chilies, for those taking notes – grown in Wales, the sauce is said to offer "psychedelic layers of flavor.

"Its top notes pop with sweet, zingy nuances," the company says. "Its mid notes offer a well-rounded peppery warmth while the base notes give a deep, enjoyable heat with a spicy sustain." Orange hasn't offered any info about how we can adjust those top, mid and bass frequencies, but we'll keep an eye out for its response...

The sauce also features yellow bell peppers, white wine vinegar, onions, lemons and Mexican oregano, and features an estimated 132,000 SHU (Scoville Heat Units). The average jalapeño pepper, for reference, features an average of 2,500 – 8,000.

Orange's Super Natural hot sauce is available now for £6.50 (~$8.15). 

For more info on the sauce, stop by Orange's site (opens in new tab).

The sauce comes hot (see what we did there?) on the heels of a more conventional Orange product, the Marcus King signature limited-edition MK Ultra guitar amp.

