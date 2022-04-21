Fender joins forces with Wrangler for new line of denim, graphic tees

We keep our eyes on Fender for its always-inventive electric guitars, acoustic guitars, guitar amps and such, but lately the iconic company has been expanding its horizons in a major way.

From wedding rings to dog collar and leash sets, Fender has been lending its name to more than just guitar-related products lately, a trend the company is set to continue with its newly announced collaboration with Wrangler.

The Wrangler x Fender collection is comprised of clothing that aims to "bring to life the rich heritage of each [brand], celebrating their ability to blaze new trails, set trends and shape sounds."

The collection features patched, distressed and classic denim with built-in guitar pick sleeves, plus vintage-inspired graphic tees, and fringe and paisley prints.

The collection will also reportedly expand later this summer to include a number of accessories – among them guitar straps, cases and picks – made from Wrangler denim and materials.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Fender)

“As trends in music and fashion continue to evolve, Fender remains at the forefront of championing new soundtracks to match new styles," said Fender's Vice President of Accessories, Lifestyle and Licensing, Richard Bussey. "Through partnering with Wrangler, Fender is able to inspire musicians, creatives and fashionistas alike.

“At its core, both music and fashion are about expressing your truest self. The exclusive Wrangler x Fender collaboration forms a tightly woven bond between the music and fashion industries, inviting all generations of creatives to celebrate their personal flare.”

The first round of items in the Wrangler x Fender collection launching today are available now via Wrangler and Fender and select retailers – including Nordstrom, Boot Barn, Cavenders, Buckle, Urban Outfitters and Free People. Retail prices range from $35-$189.